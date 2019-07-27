Timucuan Asset Management Trimmed By $105.68 Million Its Dollar General (DG) Holding; Tsp Capital Management Group Cut Goldcorp New (Prn) (GG) Stake By $451,000

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased Dollar General Corporation (DG) stake by 98.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 888,034 shares as Dollar General Corporation (DG)’s stock declined 0.72%. The Timucuan Asset Management Inc holds 18,015 shares with $2.15 million value, down from 906,049 last quarter. Dollar General Corporation now has $35.64 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $137.97. About 1.28 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 16/05/2018 – Dollar General Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Net Sales to Increase Approximately 9%; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 EPS $5.95-EPS $6.15; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REITERATES FY 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Dollar General Corp $500m 10Y +130; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Birth Mothers Eight Weeks of Paid Leav; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories, at Cost, Were $3.61B at Feb. 2; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $107; 26/03/2018 – Dollar General to Expand Distribution Operations at Tejon Ranch Commerce Center (TRCC); 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Same-store Sales Up in the Mid-2% Range

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc decreased Goldcorp Inc New (Prn) (GG) stake by 8.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc sold 41,000 shares as Goldcorp Inc New (Prn) (GG)’s stock 0.00%. The Tsp Capital Management Group Llc holds 429,266 shares with $4.91M value, down from 470,266 last quarter. Goldcorp Inc New (Prn) now has $ valuation. It closed at $11.19 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical GG News: 26/04/2018 – Mednax process on life support; 25/04/2018 – Goldcorp 1Q Net $67M; 29/03/2018 – GOLDCORP DEPOSITS FIRST GOLD ON TRADEWIND BLOCKCHAIN; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F; 06/03/2018 GOLDCORP DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.02 PER SHARE; 30/04/2018 – TR’ONDEK HWECH’IN & GOLDCORP SIGN COLLABORATION PACT; 24/05/2018 – Goldcorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in and Goldcorp Sign Collaboration Agreement; 26/04/2018 – Strategic investment by Goldcorp to create a new gold explorer in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory of Quebec with Canada S; 25/04/2018 – Goldcorp 1Q EPS 8c

Among 3 analysts covering Goldcorp (NYSE:GG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Goldcorp had 7 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 26. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, February 12. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $12 target in Wednesday, April 10 report.

Among 14 analysts covering Dollar General (NYSE:DG), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Dollar General had 30 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, May 31 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, May 31 with “Strong Buy”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, March 18 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, May 31 with “Overweight”. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of DG in report on Thursday, June 13 with “Top Pick” rating. The stock of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, March 15. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by UBS. Citigroup maintained Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $13500 target in Monday, June 3 report. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $123 target in Friday, March 15 report.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased Floor And Decor Holdings Inc stake by 49,213 shares to 2.64M valued at $108.93M in 2019Q1. It also upped Hd Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) stake by 182,282 shares and now owns 2.45 million shares. Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com (NYSE:LH) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.25 million are held by Royal Bancorporation Of Canada. Barclays Public Limited Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Steinberg Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 11,090 shares for 1.19% of their portfolio. Atalanta Sosnoff Lc has invested 1.63% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Wedge Capital L Limited Partnership Nc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Earnest Prtnrs Limited Company holds 0% or 138 shares in its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp holds 49,440 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Banque Pictet Cie Sa accumulated 0.13% or 55,393 shares. Parametric Port stated it has 1.58 million shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Franklin Street Advsr Nc stated it has 1.79% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 43,605 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Waddell And Reed Fincl Inc reported 0.2% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Eaton Vance Management holds 26,480 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn reported 1.80M shares. Fiduciary Management Wi owns 3.16% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 4.05 million shares.

