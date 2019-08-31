Timucuan Asset Management Raised Its Patrick Industries (PATK) Position by $2.88 Million; Parsons Capital Management Has Lowered Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $784,080

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Patrick Industries Inc (PATK) by 640% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 64,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 74,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Patrick Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $862.62 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $36.14. About 122,974 shares traded. Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) has declined 24.24% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical PATK News: 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys 1.3% of Patrick Industries; 22/03/2018 – Patrick Industries Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Patrick Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PATK); 18/05/2018 – Patrick Industries Raises Buyback Authorization to $50M Over the Next 24 Mos; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries 1Q Net $30.1M; 31/05/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Dowco, Inc; 30/04/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Dehco, Inc; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – PATRICK INDUSTRIES BUYS COLLINS & CO. FOR ABOUT $36.5M; 18/05/2018 – PATRICK INDUSTRIES INC – INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION INCLUDES AMOUNT REMAINING UNDER PREVIOUS AUTHORIZATION

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 9,801 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 302,114 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.41 million, down from 311,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 8.27M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 01/05/2018 – SABIC and ExxonMobil Advance Gulf Coast Project with Creation of a New Joint Venture; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS WILL AWARD EPC FOR FIRST NEW LNG TRAIN BY END OF NEXT YEAR, START UP BY END OF 2023; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS PRODUCTION SHOULD PICK UP IN 2H ON PERMIAN, DEMAND; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CEO DARREN WOODS SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 12/04/2018 – OIL SEARCH LTD OSH.AX – EXXONMOBIL ADVISED THAT PNG LNG PROJECT SAFELY RECOMMENCED LNG PRODUCTION, LNG EXPORTS EXPECTED TO RESUME SHORTLY; 10/04/2018 – EXXON, QATAR IN TALKS ON U.S. SHALE DEAL -WSJ CITING; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS 84% BOOST IN P’NYANG RE; 13/03/2018 – Trump says CIA Director Mike Pompeo will replace the former Exxon Mobil chief executive; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: IN THE YEARS FOLLOWING 2022, GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION WILL BE “BUILT DOWN TO ZERO”; 23/03/2018 – Shell to sell West Qurna 1 oilfield stake to Japan’s ltochu for $406 mln

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold PATK shares while 59 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 51.77 million shares or 147.58% more from 20.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0% stake. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.01% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 66,372 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 72,383 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker owns 30 shares. Numerixs Investment Techs has 0.03% invested in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Ftb holds 0% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) or 639 shares. Timucuan Asset Mngmt Fl, a Florida-based fund reported 74,000 shares. Vanguard, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.46M shares. Cambridge Invest reported 0.01% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Wealthtrust Axiom holds 6,300 shares. 23,929 are owned by First Tru Advsrs Lp. Automobile Association holds 0% or 13,949 shares in its portfolio. Huntington Natl Bank reported 0% stake.

More notable recent Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Patrick Industries Inc. (PATK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on August 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With EPS Growth And More, Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Patrick Industries, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PATK) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dismal RV Segment Stymies Patrick – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Exxon Earnings Surprise To The Upside A Day After Oil Prices Tank – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon Mobil: Get Away From This Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon Mobil: Surviving The Downturn – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,989 are held by Warren Averett Asset Management Limited Company. Wellington Shields Llc has invested 1.73% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs Inc accumulated 33,261 shares. River Road Asset Mngmt invested in 565,716 shares. Leisure Cap holds 13,931 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. West Oak Ltd Llc reported 18,697 shares. Finance Professionals owns 29,677 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Pension Serv owns 1.23% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 3.94 million shares. 5,139 are owned by Seabridge Investment Ltd Llc. Adams Diversified Equity Fund stated it has 0.75% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 1.49M were reported by Kbc Gp Nv. Towercrest Cap Management has invested 0.06% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Waters Parkerson & Ltd Liability invested in 458,522 shares. The Michigan-based Ally Fin Incorporated has invested 2.77% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Lafleur And Godfrey Limited Com invested in 0.12% or 5,783 shares.