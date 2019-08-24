Timucuan Asset Management Maintains Stake in Hexcel (HXL); Bluestein R H & Company Lowered Ibm (IBM) Holding by $5.86 Million; Valuation Rose

Bluestein R H & Company decreased its stake in Ibm Corp (IBM) by 73.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company sold 41,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The hedge fund held 14,641 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, down from 56,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Ibm Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $129.57. About 4.41 million shares traded or 18.25% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 21/03/2018 – IBM launches a cheaper platform for start-ups to build blockchain projects; 17/04/2018 – IBM – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT FY 2018 OPERATING (NON-GAAP) DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST $13.80; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY 13-F FILING WITH U.S. SEC SHOWS IT HAS DISSOLVED ITS SHARE STAKE IN IBM CORP IBM.N; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 04/04/2018 – How IBM’s game show winning supercomputer is solving problems before they occur; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 16/03/2018 – IBM – UNVEILED A NEW DATA SCIENCE AND MACHINE LEARNING PLATFORM; 17/04/2018 – IBM – “THIS QUARTER, IBM Z REVENUE GREW 54% YEAR-TO-YEAR, A MORE THAN 100% GROWTH IN SHIPPED MIPS, AND MARGINS EXPANDED” – CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR LOW SINGLE-DIGIT REV GROWTH – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – IBM Had $3 Billion Remaining in Current Share Repurchase Authorization at End of March

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hexcel Corporation (HXL) by 0.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 7,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.76% . The hedge fund held 1.02M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.23 million, up from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hexcel Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $80.12. About 515,459 shares traded or 1.94% up from the average. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 19/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees FY Adj EPS $2.64-Adj EPS $2.76; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $2.1 BLN TO $2.2 BLN; 07/05/2018 – HEXCEL CORP – REPURCHASES WILL BE FUNDED FROM CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES AND, IF NEEDED, COMPANY’S EXISTING LOAN FACILITY; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q Net $61.6M; 30/03/2018 – HEXCEL CORP. FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 26/03/2018 Hexcel and Arkema Join Forces in Thermoplastic Composite Solutions for Aerospace; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP – 13.6% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FROM $0.11 PER SHARE TO $0.125 PER SHARE; 30/04/2018 – Hexcel Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel 1Q Net $61.6M; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q EPS 67c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold HXL shares while 107 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 72.54 million shares or 2.02% less from 74.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership invested in 0.16% or 32,887 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 13,774 shares. M&R Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 0.01% or 500 shares. Northern Tru Corp owns 464,495 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 15,901 shares. Jane Street Limited Liability Corp stated it has 10,715 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 17,347 shares. Castleark Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 6,210 shares. Markel Corp accumulated 146,000 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Markston Limited Liability Co accumulated 2,425 shares. Hahn Capital Llc stated it has 0% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Renaissance Technology Limited Liability owns 134,700 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Graybill Bartz & Associate reported 2.15% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 135,887 shares.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 9.31 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.