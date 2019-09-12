Timucuan Asset Management Maintains Position in Nvr (NVR); Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Has Increased Bce (BCE) Stake

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc bought 18,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 607,116 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.68M, up from 588,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $48.74. About 681,894 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF MTN DEBENTURES; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BELL CANADA’S Baa1 SR UNSECURED RATINGS; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA SAYS ANNOUNCED PUBLIC OFFERING OF CDN $500 MLN OF MTN DEBENTURES PURSUANT TO ITS MEDIUM TERM NOTES (MTN) PROGRAM; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC – DEBT SECURITIES CONSISTING OF DEBENTURES, NOTES OF BELL CANADA MAY BE OFFERED UNDER THE SHORT FORM BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 4%; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Maintained Bell Canada’s Stable Ratings Outlook; 07/03/2018 – UNIFOR – UNIFOR MEMBERS WORKING AT BELL CANADA CLERICAL DIVISION RATIFIED A FOUR-YEAR COLLECTIVE AGREEMENT; 26/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF SERIES US-1 NOTES; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.45 – $3.55; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM C$400M 3.5% M-28 DEBS DUE SEPT. 10 2018

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nvr Inc (NVR) by 0.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 104 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.05% . The hedge fund held 26,186 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $88.25M, up from 26,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nvr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $17.97 during the last trading session, reaching $3692.97. About 11,647 shares traded. NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) has risen 23.37% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NVR News: 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD TRADE AT $71.50, CURRENTLY TRADING AT $43.40; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI IS BECOMING A PURE-PLAY HOME MANUFACTURER LIKE NVR, WITH FEWER RISKS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold NVR shares while 110 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 2.83 million shares or 3.42% more from 2.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Incorporated Pa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) for 1,191 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc reported 1,333 shares. Capital Research reported 29,157 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 915 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Fincl Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) for 35,303 shares. Lsv Asset Management accumulated 432 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Co holds 0% in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) or 136 shares. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership owns 0.04% invested in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) for 5,695 shares. Pnc Finance Ser Gru accumulated 513 shares. Budros Ruhlin & Roe holds 100 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Mariner holds 0.04% or 922 shares. American Century Companies Incorporated accumulated 706 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Rockshelter Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has 1.38% invested in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Tradewinds Capital Management Lc reported 1 shares. Ameritas Inv accumulated 0.2% or 1,282 shares.

More notable recent NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why We Think NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is NVR’s (NYSE:NVR) Share Price Gain Of 216% Well Earned? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NVR Q1 homebuilding revenue rises, new orders fall – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Since April 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $1.84 million activity. Jung Alexandra A bought $229,950 worth of stock or 70 shares.

More notable recent BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) news were published by: Uk.Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “2 Passive-Income Stocks for Any Retirement Portfolio – Yahoo Finance UK” on September 12, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Better Buy: BCE (USA) or Shopify (USA)? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BCE – You’re The Stock For Me – Seeking Alpha” on May 27, 2019. More interesting news about BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Why the BCE Stock Rose 5.6% in August? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “A Simple TFSA Strategy to Earn $7645 in Tax-Free Income in 2020 – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 21, 2019.