Timucuan Asset Management Maintains Holding in Analog Devices (ADI); Icon Advisers Has Lifted Its Holding in Metlife (MET) by $1.57 Million

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 17,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The hedge fund held 820,650 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.39M, up from 802,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $108.75. About 1.03M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ANNOUNCED IT HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.850% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MARCH 12, 2020; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS ZTE WAS A SMALL AMOUNT OF HEADWIND IN THE SECOND QUARTER – CONF CALL; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Rev $1.51B; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG; 29/05/2018 – Analog Devices Inc expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 RATING TO ANALOG DEVICES’ PROPOSED SR; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative RADAR Technology for Industrial & Automotive Markets, to Analog Devices; 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X Immersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series

Icon Advisers Inc increased its stake in Metlife Inc. (MET) by 259.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc bought 37,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 51,800 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, up from 14,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $46.25. About 3.25M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 20/04/2018 – MetLife Names Susan Greenwell as Head of Global Government Relations; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Announces Senior Leadership Changes; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE’S GOULART SEES ACQUISITION OPPORTUNITIES OVER TIME; 10/04/2018 – MetLife Joins the MIT Media Lab, Adding to Its Multi-Pronged Innovation Ecosystem; 02/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Reaches $2.9 Billion of Global Agricultural Mortgage Production for 2017; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Rev $14.81B; 16/04/2018 – Employers and Employees Embrace Automation but Fear Loss of Workplace Humanity; 23/03/2018 – Sanford Heisler Sharp Wins Conditional Certification In $50 Million Nationwide Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife For Overtim; 26/03/2018 – METLIFE INC MET.N : ATLANTIC EQUITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60; 26/04/2018 – MetLife Foundation Announces Sponsorship of “Multipliers of Prosperity” for a Fourth Year

