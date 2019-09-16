Timucuan Asset Management Lowered Position in Winnebago Industries (WGO) by $5.54 Million as Share Value Rose; General American Investors Company Continues to Hold Holding in Macy’s (M)

General American Investors Company Inc increased its stake in Macy’s Inc. (M) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 450,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.66M, up from 375,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Macy’s Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $17.14. About 14.25M shares traded or 22.81% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 26/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: Macy Debuts Modest Clothing Line by Muslim Designer; 19/03/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Launches New App and In-Store Technology Features to Enhance the Consumer Shopping Experience; 12/04/2018 – The Martha Stewart Collection™ at Macy’s Expands Into New Categories; 04/04/2018 – Macy’s longtime CFO Karen Hoguet to retire next year; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – WILL REMAIN ACTIVE ON ALIBABA’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM TMALL, AS WELL AS SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNELS; 18/05/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.3775/SHR; 24/03/2018 – NYC DHS: Macy’s Flower Show; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes of WFRBS 2011-C5; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S: SAVINGS FROM TAX REFORM FUELING INVESTMENTS IN STRATEGY; 16/05/2018 – MACY”S 1Q OWNED PLUS LICENSED COMPS +4.2%, EST. +1%

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO) by 13.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 145,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.24% . The hedge fund held 912,519 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.27M, down from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Winnebago Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.17B market cap company. The stock increased 4.25% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $36.77. About 437,198 shares traded. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has risen 2.41% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES- FOR FY2018, CURRENTLY PROJECTING IMPROVED TAX RATE TO BENEFIT DILUTED EPS BY ESTIMATED $0.10 TO $0.12, NET OF REINVESTMENTS; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS 69C, EST. 67C; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q REV. $468.4M, EST. $444.3M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Winnebago Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WGO); 25/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King; 23/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 18/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries Access Event Set By CL King for Apr. 25-26; 01/05/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES LAUNCHES ALL-ELECTRIC/ZERO-EMISSION COMMER; 01/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Launches All-electric/Zero-emission Commercial Vehicle Platform

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $176,113 activity. $73,950 worth of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) was bought by Hughes Bryan L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold WGO shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 28.52 million shares or 1.98% less from 29.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Everence Capital has 0.05% invested in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) for 7,900 shares. Maryland-based Mount Vernon Associates Md has invested 2.18% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Bancshares Of America Corp De holds 112,893 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 124,669 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Communications owns 1.16 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kbc Nv has 0.01% invested in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Morgan Stanley invested in 185,369 shares or 0% of the stock. Cap Invsts reported 0.01% stake. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 33,300 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank owns 5,538 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 0.02% stake. Oppenheimer & Com holds 5,773 shares. Citigroup has 0% invested in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Rex Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 10,000 shares. 298,156 are owned by Charles Schwab.

Analysts await Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 20.21% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.94 per share. WGO’s profit will be $35.96M for 8.13 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Winnebago Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB) by 16,783 shares to 430,232 shares, valued at $91.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 5,094 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,758 shares, and has risen its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com (NYSE:LH).

