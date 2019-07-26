Timucuan Asset Management Lowered Its Position in Dollar General (DG) by $105.68 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Insperity (NSP) Stock Value Declined, Profit Investment Management Trimmed Its Holding by $738,000

Profit Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Insperity Inc (NSP) by 17.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profit Investment Management Llc sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.12% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,039 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59M, down from 35,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profit Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Insperity Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $139.19. About 458,961 shares traded or 42.44% up from the average. Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has risen 30.67% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical NSP News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Insperity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSP); 30/04/2018 – Insperity Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.36-Adj EPS $3.44; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY & UNITEDHEALTHCARE EXTEND RELATIONSHIP THROUGH 2022; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Rev $1B; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q EPS $1.18; 20/04/2018 Insperity First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Monday, April 30; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Adj EPS $1.41; 30/04/2018 – Insperity Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 63c; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 59C TO 63C, EST. 54C; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Dollar General Corporation (DG) by 98.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 888,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 18,015 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15 million, down from 906,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Dollar General Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $137.72. About 1.70M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Plans to Open 900 New Stores, Relocate 100 Stores in FY18; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – COMPANY REITERATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dollar General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DG); 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Net $712.2M; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES FY EPS $5.95 TO $6.15; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General: Beugelmans Most Recently Served as VP of Investor Relations of Etsy, Inc; 26/03/2018 – Dollar General to Expand Distribution Operations at Tejon Ranch Commerce Center (TRCC)

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $12.87 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider RAWSON RICHARD G sold $529,354. $336,327 worth of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) shares were sold by SHARP DOUGLAS S. 7,998 shares were sold by MINCKS JAY E, worth $1.02M on Tuesday, February 12. 2,000 shares valued at $250,000 were sold by ALLISON JAMES D on Monday, February 11.

Analysts await Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 18.97% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NSP’s profit will be $28.46 million for 50.43 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by Insperity, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -62.70% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.57 EPS, up 3.29% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $405.56M for 21.93 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.08% EPS growth.

