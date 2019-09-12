Timucuan Asset Management Lowered Its Position in Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) as Share Value Declined; Eqt (EQT) Market Valuation Declined While Global Endowment Management LP Trimmed Its Holding

Global Endowment Management Lp decreased its stake in Eqt Corp (EQT) by 56.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp sold 23,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.75% . The institutional investor held 17,920 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $283,000, down from 41,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Eqt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $12.46. About 3.08M shares traded. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 44.14% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – PERMIAN SALE WILL REDUCE COMPANY’S 2018 PRODUCTION SALES VOLUME GUIDANCE BY 5 BCFE; 15/03/2018 – EQT CEO Resigns After One Year; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN EQT CORP – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – EQT Corp Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – EQT CORP EQT.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.03/SHR; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQM SEES NET INCOME FOR 2018 OF $0.70 BLN – $0.80 BLN, FOR 2019 $0.95 BLN – $1.05 BLN; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – STREAMLINING TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO BOTH EQM AND EQGP’S DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW PER UNIT; 08/05/2018 – EQT Corp Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners to Acquire EQT Corp’s Retained Midstream Assets and Gulfport Energy’s Strike Force Gathering System Stake for $1.69B; 26/04/2018 – EQT AB: EQT MID-MARKET CREDIT SV S.A. ISSUES INTEREST PAYMENTS

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 0.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 28,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 3.17M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $134.18M, down from 3.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $47.03. About 6.57M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 26/04/2018 – Comcast, Elliott and Takeda test government’s taste for M&A; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox, Threatening Disney Deal; 09/05/2018 – FOX: EXPECT COMCAST TO FACE REGULATORY SCRUTINY ON SKY BID; 21/05/2018 – U.K. MINDED NOT TO ISSUE EIN ON COMCAST BID FOR SKY; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST COMMITTED TO PROTECTING MEDIA PLURALITY IN U.K; 25/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: U.S. media company Comcast launches 22 billion pound ($30 billion) bid for Sky in move that; 02/04/2018 – Comcast NBCUniversal to Livestream Coverage Commemorating 50th Anniversary of MLK’s Assassination and Legacy; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Considering Superior All-Cash Offer To Acquire Twenty-First Century Fox After Spinoff Of “New Fox”; 07/05/2018 – Fred Katayama: Exclusive: Comcast prepares to crash the party between Disney-Fox with an all-cash bid; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Corp Announces a Firm Superior Cash Offer for Sky Plc

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 27 investors sold EQT shares while 86 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 235.60 million shares or 3.08% more from 228.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smithfield Trust reported 700 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 44,100 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Co holds 0% or 33,778 shares. Northern Trust accumulated 0.01% or 2.06M shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 0.01% or 103,770 shares. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Ltd Com has invested 0.97% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co accumulated 0.01% or 50,839 shares. Cwm Ltd holds 0% or 2,260 shares. The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). 294,416 were accumulated by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Lc. Ameriprise Fincl reported 920,039 shares. New Jersey-based Prudential Fincl has invested 0.04% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). The United Kingdom-based Legal General Group Incorporated Public Limited Company has invested 0.01% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 103,288 shares. Kbc Nv holds 0.01% or 67,180 shares.

Analysts await EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.14 earnings per share, down 140.00% or $0.49 from last year’s $0.35 per share. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by EQT Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -255.56% negative EPS growth.

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46 billion and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ryanair Hldgs Plc by 23,665 shares to 58,896 shares, valued at $3.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New by 7,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,210 shares, and has risen its stake in Barclays Bk Plc (ATMP).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $493,827 activity. 1,025 shares were bought by Rice Daniel J. IV, worth $21,259. Centofanti Erin R. bought $161,745 worth of stock or 7,765 shares. Another trade for 6,000 shares valued at $118,740 was bought by Smith Jimmi Sue. McNally Robert Joseph had bought 12,660 shares worth $263,328 on Friday, March 29. $24,992 worth of stock was bought by Cary A. Bray Jr. on Monday, April 1.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Foods Holding Corporation by 119,709 shares to 2.94M shares, valued at $105.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 193,209 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB).

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 15.47 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

