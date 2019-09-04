Timucuan Asset Management Lowered Holding in Winnebago Industries (WGO) as Valuation Rose; As Baidu Com (BIDU) Market Valuation Declined, Paradigm Asset Management Co Upped Its Stake

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc increased its stake in Baidu Com Inc (BIDU) by 13.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc bought 200 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 1,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $280.25M, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Baidu Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $102.47. About 830,867 shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 22/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of US$1.5 B Notes Offering; 28/03/2018 – Chinese streaming company iQiyi prices IPO at $18/share; 14/05/2018 – TIAA-CREF Adds Aptiv, Exits Baidu, Cuts Apple: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Qi Lu to Transition into New Role at Baidu, Baidu Promotes Haifeng Wang to Senior Vice President; 16/03/2018 – Baidu and Skyworth Join Forces to Build Future Al Ecosystem for Smart Homes; 23/05/2018 – Baidu may sell CDRs next month, sources say; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS LICENSES FOR AUTONOMOUS CARS TESTS IN BEIJING; 21/05/2018 – After Divestiture, Baidu No Longer Will Have Effective Control of Global DU Business; 09/05/2018 – Candriam Adds Ecopetrol, Exits SQM, Cuts Baidu: 13F

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO) by 5.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 60,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.24% . The hedge fund held 1.06 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.97 million, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Winnebago Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $970.04 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $30.68. About 179,608 shares traded. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has risen 2.41% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 21/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 14/03/2018 – Rolling Stone Names Amber Mundinger SVP, Live Media & Strategic Partnerships; 25/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King; 21/04/2018 – DJ Winnebago Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WGO); 01/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Launches All-electric/Zero-emission Commercial Vehicle Platform; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q REV. $468.4M, EST. $444.3M; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q EPS 69c; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q Rev $468.4M; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 01/05/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES LAUNCHES ALL-ELECTRIC/ZERO-EMISSION COMMER

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $340.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Globus Medical Cl A (NYSE:GMED) by 500 shares to 550 shares, valued at $27.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Petro. (NYSE:OXY) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,000 shares, and cut its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL).

Analysts await Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 20.21% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.94 per share. WGO’s profit will be $35.73 million for 6.79 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Winnebago Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Foods Holding Corporation by 17,425 shares to 2.82 million shares, valued at $98.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 17,904 shares in the quarter, for a total of 820,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com (NYSE:LH).

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $176,113 activity. Hughes Bryan L bought $73,950 worth of stock or 2,500 shares.