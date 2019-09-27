Timucuan Asset Management Lifted Holding in Hd Supply Holdings (HDS) by $35.77 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Cincinnati Insurance Company Has Upped Stake in Valero Energy Ord (VLO) by $2.13 Million

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) by 36.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 894,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 3.34M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $134.68 million, up from 2.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hd Supply Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $38.6. About 1.40M shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 49c; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR RAISES HD SUPPLY TO ‘BB+’; OTLK STBL; 13/03/2018 – HDS SEES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $174M TO $184M, EST. $173.0M (2 EST.); 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 EBIT $815M-EBIT $855M; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O FY SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $5.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – DJ HD Supply Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDS); 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.76 BLN TO $5.91 BLN; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.99 TO $3.21; 25/04/2018 – CONSUM PROD SFTY: HD SUPPLY RECALLS CEILING FANS DUE TO IMPACT

Cincinnati Insurance Company increased its stake in Valero Energy Ord (VLO) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 380,738 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.60 million, up from 355,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Valero Energy Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.18B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $84.9. About 1.30 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 10/04/2018 – Venezuelan crude sales to the United States rose in March; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Valero Benicia Refinery – 04/18/2018 04:02 AM; 14/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REIFNERY PLANS TO COMPLETE HYDROCRACKER RESTART BY WEEKEND; 08/03/2018 – $480 Million Octane lmprover Market – Global Forecasts to 2022: Key Players are Valero Renewables Fuels, Dorf Ketal Fuels, LyondellBasell Industries, BP & BASF – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/04/2018 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI EAST EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 25/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282773 – VALERO MCKEE REFINERY; 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Valero Memphis refinery hydrogen plant operation cut back; 15/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES LARGE HYDROCRACKER RESTART; 27/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282866 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI REFINERY EAST PLANT; 26/04/2018 – Valero and CVR Energy Biofuel Blending Costs Diverge in 1Q 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold VLO shares while 259 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 304.96 million shares or 1.55% less from 309.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Teachers Retirement System invested in 672,137 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management Lc holds 62 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 3,835 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt accumulated 627,645 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company Pa holds 3,996 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Fdx Advsr accumulated 14,301 shares. Legacy Private Trust Company stated it has 0.16% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Adams Asset Limited Liability Com owns 1.56% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 117,865 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 2,719 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hellman Jordan Incorporated Ma has invested 1.47% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). International Group owns 172,486 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 110,900 were accumulated by Gabelli Funds Ltd. Amica Retiree Med Trust, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 3,105 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.06% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 17,320 shares. Asset Management holds 0.11% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) or 72,293 shares.

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Storage Reit Ord (NYSE:PSA) by 56,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $9.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Update: Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Stock Gained 59% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Valero, Darling evaluating Texas’ first renewable diesel refinery – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Valero Energy Stock Slumped Nearly 12% in August – Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Valero Will Eventually Reward Patient Investors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold HDS shares while 104 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 158.66 million shares or 2.23% more from 155.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.01% or 620 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Limited Liability has 6,758 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nomura Holdings Incorporated has invested 0% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Andra Ap holds 193,700 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De stated it has 178,599 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The California-based Stevens First Principles Investment Advsr has invested 1.38% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Axa invested in 0.06% or 405,684 shares. Comerica Bancorporation holds 0% or 7,042 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corporation holds 21,983 shares. Moneta Grp Invest Advsr Ltd holds 1.71 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.01% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) or 94,441 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 235,692 shares. Spark Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 43,500 shares. Kbc Gru Nv stated it has 679,121 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS).