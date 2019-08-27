Timucuan Asset Management Increases Stake in Analog Devices (ADI); As Us Bancorp (USB) Share Price Rose, Montecito Bank & Trust Has Lowered Its Position

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 67.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust sold 9,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 4,528 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $219,000, down from 13,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $51.06. About 2.71M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 16/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 17,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The hedge fund held 820,650 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.39M, up from 802,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $107.06. About 1.23M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS US AND CHINA NEED EACH OTHER AND “TRADE BETWEEN BOTH IS VERY, VERY CRITICAL”- CONF CALL; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS ZTE WAS A SMALL AMOUNT OF HEADWIND IN THE SECOND QUARTER – CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Analog Devices’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Positive; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Rev $1.51B; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF AMOUNT OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 08/03/2018 – Analog Devices: Acquires Symeo GmbH; 09/03/2018 – Analog Devices Prices Offering of $300M of 2.850% Sr Unsec Notes Due 2020, $450M of 2.950% Sr Unsec Notes Due 202; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 RATING TO ANALOG DEVICES’ PROPOSED SR; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northeast Invest Management owns 216,386 shares. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.19% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 792,388 shares. Advisor Lc has invested 0.35% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Brinker accumulated 66,844 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Bailard has invested 0.02% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Qci Asset New York accumulated 77 shares. Gardner Russo Gardner has 0% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.09% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc holds 0.16% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 40,945 shares. Signaturefd Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 5,525 shares. Country Trust Fincl Bank accumulated 564,941 shares. Hikari Tsushin Incorporated invested in 0.29% or 27,200 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management holds 0.16% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 95,800 shares. Barnett And Co invested in 0.08% or 3,055 shares. Stillwater Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 33,624 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.75B for 11.50 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.83% EPS growth.

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $327.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdom Tree Small Cap Dividend (DES) by 11,871 shares to 52,829 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Jpmorgan Usd Emerging Mkts Bond Etf (EMB) by 16,148 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,587 shares, and has risen its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington has invested 0.7% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Nordea Inv Ab has 37,556 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp holds 22,645 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Moreover, Blair William & Il has 0.01% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 11,228 shares. Moreover, Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd has 0.13% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 12,684 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested in 137,315 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Ardevora Asset Management Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 274,916 shares. Hbk Invests Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 3,439 shares. Motco reported 740 shares stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc reported 816,821 shares. Naples Global Lc, Florida-based fund reported 34,459 shares. Lakeview Cap Ptnrs Ltd Company stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 5,873 shares. Cornerstone has invested 0.03% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).