Timucuan Asset Management Increases Position in Patrick Industries (PATK); Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Holder Antipodean Advisors Cut Its Holding by $1.14 Million

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Patrick Industries Inc (PATK) by 640% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 64,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 74,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Patrick Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $45.04. About 113,398 shares traded. Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) has declined 23.25% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.68% the S&P500. Some Historical PATK News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Patrick Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PATK); 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys 1.3% of Patrick Industries; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Announces Increased Share Repurchase Authorization; 19/03/2018 Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Collins & Company, Inc

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 22,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60 million, down from 222,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.33B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $41.9. About 874,727 shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 16.47% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.90% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 25/05/2018 – Icahn to trim stake in nutrition group Herbalife; 30/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION SAYS 49.7M SHRS TENDERED IN OFFER; 18/04/2018 – Herbalife Tender Offer Set to Expire May 16; 27/04/2018 – HERBALIFE EXTENDS TENDER OFFER EXPIRATION TO 5:00 P.M MAY 24; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD – RAISING FY 2018 VOLUME POINT GUIDANCE RANGE TO 3% – 7% GROWTH; 18/04/2018 – HERBALIFE LTD – TENDER OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MAY 16, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Herbalife Receives Globoforce’s Accelerate Award at WorkHuman 2018; 25/04/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Welcomes New Members to Its Bd of Directors; 30/05/2018 – Herbalife at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition 1Q EPS $1.08

Analysts await Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, down 6.25% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.8 per share. HLF’s profit will be $113.36M for 13.97 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold HLF shares while 65 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 0.03% less from 139.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Limited Partnership invested in 0.42% or 39,438 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 695,947 shares. Zacks holds 0.06% or 53,486 shares. Invesco Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership accumulated 275 shares or 0% of the stock. Citadel Lc invested 0% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Legal General Grp Public Limited holds 0.01% or 392,113 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Int Grp Llp reported 4,734 shares. Cibc Markets owns 205,238 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Omers Administration accumulated 47,000 shares. 115,125 were reported by Pggm Invests. Us Financial Bank De reported 1,774 shares. Kbc Nv holds 0.03% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) or 75,996 shares. Swiss Natl Bank holds 199,172 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Citigroup owns 0.01% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 239,421 shares.

More notable recent Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “There Is Good News in Herbalifeâ€™s Post-Earnings Action – Investorplace.com” on May 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Up 70% In 2018, Is Herbalife a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on December 27, 2018, Gurufocus.com published: “Is 2019 the Year for Herbalife Shorts? – GuruFocus.com” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Herbalife Compliance Issues – Seeking Alpha” published on November 20, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Herbalife Nutrition Jumps After a Strong Q2 and Raised Earnings Guidance – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 02, 2018.