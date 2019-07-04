Timucuan Asset Management Increases Position in Dolby Laboratories Com (DLB); Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) Stock Price Declined While Tnb Financial Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.35 Million

Tnb Financial decreased its stake in Capital City Bank Group Inc (CCBG) by 47.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial sold 64,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 72,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, down from 136,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Capital City Bank Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $415.10M market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $24.69. About 4,718 shares traded. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) has declined 1.04% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CCBG News: 19/04/2018 DJ Capital City Bank Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCBG); 23/04/2018 – Capital City Bank Group 1Q EPS 34c

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc Com (DLB) by 1.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 13,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.27M shares of the multi-sector company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.89M, up from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Dolby Laboratories Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $65.18. About 177,132 shares traded. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has risen 4.01% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.42% the S&P500. Some Historical DLB News: 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees 3Q Rev $310M-$320M; 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABS 2Q REV. $301.4M, EST. $300.3M; 17/04/2018 – DOLBY LABS & JINYI PARTNER REPORT PACT FOR CHINA; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY & DISNEY REPORT EXTENDED THEATRICAL PACT; 14/05/2018 – Dolby Labs Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Edgewater Networks and Dolby Announce the Certification of Dolby Conference Phones in Edgewater Networks’ QuickConnect Interoperability Lab; 19/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC DLB.N – FORMED A GLOBAL, STRATEGIC INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY PARTNERSHIP WITH GUANGDONG OPPO MOBILE TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP; 25/04/2018 – Toshiba Launches Dolby Vision Capable TVs; 10/05/2018 – Over One-Thousand Dolby Laboratories Employees Help Improve Global Communities During Dolby Cares Day; 26/03/2018 – Via Sponsors University of California’s Asia IP Project

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold CCBG shares while 14 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 5.87 million shares or 2.58% less from 6.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillsdale Invest Mgmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) for 42,600 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 13,436 shares or 0% of the stock. 313,585 are owned by Ameriprise Financial. Strs Ohio invested 0% in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG). Texas-based Bridgeway Cap Management has invested 0.04% in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG). Legal And General Grp Public Limited Company accumulated 0% or 1,892 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 975,928 shares. Synovus Financial holds 0% or 1,046 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 44 shares. First Tru Advisors Lp reported 23,634 shares stake. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corp invested in 73,728 shares. Cim Mangement has invested 0.08% in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 96 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 41,910 shares.

Tnb Financial, which manages about $542.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Spon Adr B by 14,747 shares to 167,990 shares, valued at $10.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 7,807 shares in the quarter, for a total of 266,004 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Analysts await Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 20.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CCBG’s profit will be $7.06 million for 14.70 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Capital City Bank Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $142,091 activity. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Criser Marshall M III bought $60,750. BENSE ALLAN G also bought $18,928 worth of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold DLB shares while 65 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 54.78 million shares or 1.03% less from 55.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,348 were accumulated by Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Liability Company Pa. Swiss Bankshares invested in 116,700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Alberta – Canada-based Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.01% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Pettee has invested 0.59% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Beaconlight Ltd holds 375,144 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Lc reported 30,041 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Citigroup accumulated 55,974 shares. Magnetar Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) for 3,659 shares. Patten And Patten Tn stated it has 46,595 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Prudential Fincl reported 3,808 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.02% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) or 503,171 shares. 53,018 are held by Bluemountain Management Ltd. Contravisory Incorporated has 2,067 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Barbara Oil has invested 0.19% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Ameriprise Financial Inc reported 7,732 shares.

