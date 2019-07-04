Timucuan Asset Management Increased Patrick Industries (PATK) Position By $2.88 Million; 1 Analysts Are Bullish Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (ONCE) Last Week

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased Patrick Industries Inc (PATK) stake by 640% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Timucuan Asset Management Inc acquired 64,000 shares as Patrick Industries Inc (PATK)’s stock rose 4.69%. The Timucuan Asset Management Inc holds 74,000 shares with $3.35 million value, up from 10,000 last quarter. Patrick Industries Inc now has $1.15 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.96% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $48.05. About 68,305 shares traded. Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) has declined 23.25% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.68% the S&P500. Some Historical PATK News: 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries 1Q EPS $1.20; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Announces Increased Share Repurchase Authorization; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Industries Raises Buyback Authorization to $50M Over the Next 24 Mos; 30/04/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Dehco, Inc; 18/05/2018 – PATRICK INDUSTRIES INC – INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION INCLUDES AMOUNT REMAINING UNDER PREVIOUS AUTHORIZATION; 19/03/2018 Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Collins & Company, Inc; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F; 31/05/2018 – Patrick Industries Expects the Acquisition to Be Immediately Accretive to Net Income Per Shr; 31/05/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Dowco, Inc; 22/03/2018 – Patrick Industries Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Among 11 analysts covering Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 9% are positive. Spark Therapeutics had 24 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Chardan Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $114.5 target in Monday, February 25 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) on Monday, February 25 with “Hold” rating. Cowen & Co maintained Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $80 target. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, February 25. The stock of Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) earned “Neutral” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, February 25. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. Wedbush maintained Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Wedbush has “Hold” rating and $44 target. See Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) latest ratings:

25/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $74 New Target: $115 Downgrade

07/03/2019 Broker: William Blair Rating: Hold Downgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold New Target: $114.5 Downgrade

25/02/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Hold New Target: $114.5 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Bernstein Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

26/02/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Hold New Target: $114.5 Downgrade

25/02/2019 Broker: William Blair Rating: Buy Initiate

25/02/2019 Broker: Chardan Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $114.5 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold New Target: $114.5 Downgrade

25/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $114.5 Maintain

Among 2 analysts covering Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Patrick Industries had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, February 27.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold PATK shares while 59 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 51.77 million shares or 147.58% more from 20.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 807 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards & Inc. Numerixs Inv, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 4,800 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 7,643 shares. Tower Cap Lc (Trc) has 0% invested in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) for 584 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc holds 0% or 145,001 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 51,684 shares. Pinebridge Invs Lp, New York-based fund reported 29,934 shares. Florida-based Camarda Finance Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Tudor Invest Et Al has 14,248 shares. Wasatch Advisors Inc has 74,980 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Com owns 47,548 shares. Aperio Grp Lc holds 12,943 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life The has invested 0.01% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 8,000 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 72,647 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Nike, FedEx And Bank Stress Tests – Seeking Alpha” on June 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Constellium NV (CSTM) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Patrick Industries, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PATK) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Patrick (PATK) a Profitable Pick for Value Investors Now? – Nasdaq” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NXGN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

More notable recent Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Reasons to Buy Nvidia Stock (Once It Pulls Back) – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Oracle (ORCL) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “RSI Alert: Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Now Oversold – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Focus on Protecting Your Nest Egg Once You’re Retired – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why BRF (BRFS) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

The stock increased 0.39% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $102.48. About 214,574 shares traded. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 38.16% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.73% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 08/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.25; 30/04/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Sells Priority Review Voucher for $110 Million; 22/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics and Pfizer Announce Data from 15 Participants with Hemophilia B Showing Persistent and Sustained Factor IX Levels with No Serious Adverse Events; 09/03/2018 – CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION – TO CONSIDER VIEW OF ISS, AMONG OTHERS REGARDING ELECTION OF SPARK THERAPEUTICS’ BOARD AT 2018 MEETING; 09/03/2018 ONCE HLDR CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL HAS CONCERNS ON CORP GOVERNANCE; 30/04/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS SELLS PRIORITY REVIEW VOUCHER FOR $110M; 30/04/2018 – ONCE TO SELL RARE PEDIATRIC DISEASE PRV FOR $110M; 20/03/2018 – SPARK’S LUXTURNA GETS FIRST COMMERCIAL USE 3 MOS AFTER FDA OK; 01/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics to Host Conference Call on Tuesday, May 8 at 8:30 a.m. ET to Discuss First Quarter Results and Recent Busin; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Vitamin Shoppe, Surmodics, Spark Therapeutics, QUANTENNA COMMS, Westinghouse Air Br

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold Spark Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 28.27 million shares or 23.69% less from 37.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indexiq Advsrs has invested 2.22% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada reported 623 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Moreover, Moody Comml Bank Tru Division has 0% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Halcyon Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 103,621 shares or 1.85% of its portfolio. Omni Partners Llp holds 97,754 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Co invested in 0.05% or 221,550 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 609,707 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 230,560 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs has 0.04% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Baker Bros Advisors Lp, New York-based fund reported 751,927 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) or 3,513 shares. Cap Fund Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 23,807 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag invested 0.01% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). The Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0.01% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE).