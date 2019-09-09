Timucuan Asset Management Holds Stake in Patrick Industries (PATK); Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) Holder Grisanti Capital Management Cut Stake

Grisanti Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 20.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc sold 49,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 188,434 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.11M, down from 238,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.46B market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $48.59. About 21.49M shares traded or 12.33% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 19/04/2018 – Dealbook: Wells Fargo Is About to be Hit With $1 Billion Fine: DealBook Briefing; 08/05/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup, Wells Fargo and J.P. Morgan Chase all reported quarterly earnings and revenue that surpassed analyst expectations; 02/04/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Paul Christopher Sees Buying Opportunities in Tech (Video); 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT IS “VERY LIKELY” WELLS FARGO WILL OUTPERFORM MOST OF ITS BANK RIVALS OVER THE NEXT DECADE; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Adds Lam Research, Exits Wells Fargo: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Pay $1 Billion to Settle Risk Management Claims; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo agrees to pay $1 billion to settle over abuses in its auto and mortgage loan units; 24/04/2018 – KPMG avoids shareholder revolt over Wells Fargo audit role

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Patrick Industries Inc (PATK) by 640% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 64,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 74,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Patrick Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $851.40M market cap company. The stock increased 3.09% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $35.67. About 118,291 shares traded. Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) has declined 24.24% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical PATK News: 19/03/2018 – PATRICK INDUSTRIES BUYS COLLINS & CO. FOR ABOUT $36.5M; 18/05/2018 – PATRICK INDUSTRIES INC – INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION INCLUDES AMOUNT REMAINING UNDER PREVIOUS AUTHORIZATION; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries 1Q Net $30.1M; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Announces Increased Share Repurchase Authorization; 22/03/2018 – Patrick Industries Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Collins & Company, Inc; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Industries Raises Buyback Authorization to $50M Over the Next 24 Mos; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys 1.3% of Patrick Industries; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Patrick Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PATK)

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.18 billion for 10.21 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4.

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00 million and $164.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 7,955 shares to 52,160 shares, valued at $8.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 19,896 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,179 shares, and has risen its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q4.

