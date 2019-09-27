Timucuan Asset Management Holds Stake in Laboratory Amer Hldgs Com (LH); Cam Group Holding A Has Lowered Ecolab (ECL) Holding by $44.12 Million

Cam Group Holding A decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 6.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cam Group Holding A sold 223,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 3.14M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $620.74M, down from 3.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cam Group Holding A who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $196.61. About 489,190 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018; 21/05/2018 – New Ecolab Health Department Reporting Platform Helps Foodservice Operators Proactively Manage Food Safety Risks; 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief; 25/04/2018 – Ecolab to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 3, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Board; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SAYS HAS RETAINED JIANGHAI’S SERVICE & FORMULATED BUSINESS; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees FY Adj EPS $5.30-Adj EPS $5.50; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com (LH) by 21.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 61,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The hedge fund held 346,900 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.98M, up from 285,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $164.73. About 249,863 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 23/04/2018 – LabCorp at Walgreens Expands into Florida; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s: Labcorp’s Divestiture Of Food Solutions Business Is Credit Positive; 12/03/2018 – LABCORP – PAYMENT OF CONTINGENT CASH INTEREST IS EXPECTED TO BE MADE ON SEPTEMBER 12, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to Item 9 Labs Corp. and New Ticker Symbol “INLB”; 24/04/2018 – LabCorp and Mount Sinai Health System Enhance Laboratory Operations to Improve Patient Care; 03/05/2018 – LabCorp to Webcast Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 07/03/2018 – Bionik Laboratories Corp. and Curexo Enter Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Sale of Robotic Rehabilitation Systems in U.S. and South Korea; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp: Will Be A Preferred National Laboratory for Substantially All of Aetna’s Members Beginning 2019; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp Didn’t Disclose Further Terms of Deal Witth Eurofin; 06/03/2018 – LABCORP – ON TRACK TO DELIVER $150 MLN IN CUMULATIVE NEW REVENUE FROM COVANCE ACQUISITION THROUGH 2018 – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Punch Assoc Investment Management accumulated 5,147 shares. Chevy Chase Trust invested in 581,443 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 98,072 shares. Perigon Wealth Management Limited Company has invested 0.06% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System invested in 0.05% or 14,891 shares. Mcdaniel Terry has 5.65% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Rothschild Investment Il has 0.03% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 1,450 shares. Caledonia Investments Public Limited Co reported 109,000 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt accumulated 2,075 shares. American Group invested 0.08% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Caprock Incorporated owns 1,754 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Natixis Advsrs LP stated it has 131,659 shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt Inc owns 31,053 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Papp L Roy Assoc holds 27,711 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. California-based Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Cam Group Holding A, which manages about $8.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Insmed Inc (NASDAQ:INSM) by 280,000 shares to 393,110 shares, valued at $10.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Glaukos Corp by 165,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 209,265 shares, and has risen its stake in Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML).

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.93M for 28.58 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 37 investors sold LH shares while 224 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 85.95 million shares or 1.95% less from 87.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 14,489 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Da Davidson And holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 10,263 shares. Tru Company Of Vermont has 0.03% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.78% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Orrstown Fin holds 147 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md invested in 180,355 shares or 0% of the stock. James Invest holds 19 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Csat Investment Advisory Lp accumulated 255 shares. Chilton Mgmt reported 3,515 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers reported 199,494 shares. Amica Retiree Trust invested in 0.09% or 608 shares. The Iowa-based Cambridge Investment Advsr has invested 0.01% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). 194,241 were accumulated by First Trust Limited Partnership. M&T Fincl Bank Corporation owns 27,093 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Td Asset Management Inc reported 57,443 shares stake.