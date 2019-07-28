Timucuan Asset Management Holds Position in Hexcel (HXL); As Trinseo Sa (TSE) Share Price Declined, Wilen Investment Management Has Boosted by $378,400 Its Position

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hexcel Corporation (HXL) by 0.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 7,257 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.23 million, up from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hexcel Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $83.42. About 391,733 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 0.26% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Hexcel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HXL); 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Had $212 Million Remaining Under Authorized Share Repurchase Program as of March 31; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE IS REAFFIRMED; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N – FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE IS REAFFIRMED; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q FFO 67c/Shr; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $2.64 TO $2.76; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Sales $2.10B-$2.20B; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees FY Sales $2B; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP – 13.6% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FROM $0.11 PER SHARE TO $0.125 PER SHARE; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys New 1% Position in Hexcel

Wilen Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Trinseo Sa (TSE) by 23.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp bought 8,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,473 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, up from 35,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Trinseo Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $40.28. About 305,452 shares traded. Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has declined 44.56% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSE News: 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Trinseo; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo Sees 2Q Net $93M; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q EPS $2.71; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Trinseo Sees 2Q Net $93M-Net $101M; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q Net $120.3M; 01/05/2018 – Trinseo Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Trinseo Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trinseo SA, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSE); 22/05/2018 – Trinseo President and CEO Chris Pappas Appears on CNBC’s Mad Money; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q Adj EPS $2.76

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold HXL shares while 107 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 72.54 million shares or 2.02% less from 74.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Triangle Wealth Mgmt has invested 4.93% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Stevens Cap Management Limited Partnership reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Legal General Group Plc owns 63,601 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Hillsdale Invest Mgmt holds 7,100 shares. Boston Partners holds 0% or 26,994 shares. Farmers Merchants owns 221 shares. Alphaone Invest Svcs Limited Liability, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 540 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv accumulated 226 shares. Wright Inc reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Northern Corporation owns 464,495 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0.02% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Prudential Fincl invested 0% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% or 154,065 shares. Semper Augustus Investments Group Inc Lc invested 2.75% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL).

