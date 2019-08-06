Timucuan Asset Management Holding in Winnebago Industries (WGO) Has Decreased by $1.87 Million as Stock Rose; Clarivest Asset Management Has Decreased Stake in Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) by $3.25 Million

Clarivest Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 11.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc sold 28,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 223,390 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.89M, down from 251,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $111.44. About 184,353 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS SOLD INR64.53B OF LOANS IN PRECEDING 12 MONTHS; 13/04/2018 – HDFC BANK TO CONSIDER ISSUING PERPETUAL DEBT ON APRIL 21; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO SELECT ARRANGERS FOR $2.4B SHARE SALE; 15/03/2018 – HDFC BANK COMPLETED ISSUE OF INR23B 2025 BONDS AT 8.10%; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK 4Q PROVISIONS 15.4B RUPEES; 14/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC eyes Canara Bank’s 30 pct stake in Can Fin Homes – Times of India; 22/03/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – APPOINTED RAHUL SHUKLA AS HEAD OF CORPORATE AND BUSINESS BANKING; 13/04/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS CO PROPOSES TO RAISE FUNDS BY ISSUING PERPETUAL DEBT INSTRUMENTS, TIER Il CAPITAL BONDS AND LONG TERM BONDS; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – MARCH QUARTER NET PROFIT 47.99 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS NET PROFIT OF 39.90 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT MADE PROFIT OF INR7.22B FOR FY18

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO) by 5.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 60,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.24% . The hedge fund held 1.06M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.97 million, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Winnebago Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $37.21. About 66,264 shares traded. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has risen 2.41% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q EPS 69c; 01/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Launches All-electric/Zero-emission Commercial Vehicle Platform; 23/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES- FOR FY2018, CURRENTLY PROJECTING IMPROVED TAX RATE TO BENEFIT DILUTED EPS BY ESTIMATED $0.10 TO $0.12, NET OF REINVESTMENTS; 07/03/2018 Winnebago Industries’ Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Announcement to be Made on March 21, 2018; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS 69C, EST. 67C; 25/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King; 18/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries Access Event Set By CL King for Apr. 25-26; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q Rev $468.4M; 14/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approve Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $1.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) by 7,257 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $70.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 25,622 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 25 investors sold WGO shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 29.09 million shares or 4.71% more from 27.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Financial Service Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) for 14,419 shares. Griffin Asset Incorporated reported 17,075 shares. Carroll Financial owns 1 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 9,042 shares. 5,183 were accumulated by Marshall Wace Llp. Deprince Race Zollo Inc owns 1.18 million shares. Swiss Bancorp holds 55,200 shares. Perritt invested 0.12% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). California State Teachers Retirement invested 0% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). First Tru Limited Partnership stated it has 88,382 shares. Invesco stated it has 0% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). National Bank & Trust Of America De invested 0% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Advisors Asset Inc reported 4,104 shares stake. Hwg Limited Partnership reported 68,406 shares.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $176,113 activity. $102,163 worth of stock was bought by Happe Michael J on Wednesday, March 27.

Analysts await Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 20.21% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.94 per share. WGO’s profit will be $35.74M for 8.23 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Winnebago Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.