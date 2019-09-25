Timucuan Asset Management Holding in Winnebago Industries (WGO) Decreased as Market Valuation Rose; Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Shareholder Suntrust Banks Has Cut Its Holding

Suntrust Banks Inc decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc sold 23,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 467,690 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.64 million, down from 491,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.84. About 2.44M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 09/05/2018 – DEUTCHE TELEKOM CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD DISTORT COMPETITION; 05/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM – VODAFONE LIMITED HAS WON 50 MHZ OF 3.4 GHZ SPECTRUM AT A COST OF £378.2 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone chief bows out after ‘remarkable transformation’; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Puts Unitymedia Ratings On Watch Pos On Vodafone News; 14/05/2018 – S&P: VODAFONE ‘BBB+’ RATING AFFIRMED; 15/05/2018 – MEDIA-ldea, Vodafone India may face conflict of interest in telecom tower deal – Mint; 12/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM – TO CONSIDER POTENTIAL FOR A DARK FIBRE REMEDY AS PART OF FURTHER MARKET REVIEW; 25/04/2018 – Vodafone Group: Merger of Bharti Infratel and Indus Towers; 28/04/2018 – India’s ldea Cellular posts 6th straight quarterly loss; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Announcing Deal to Buy Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 billion

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO) by 13.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 145,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.24% . The hedge fund held 912,519 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.27M, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Winnebago Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.71. About 628,028 shares traded or 50.64% up from the average. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has risen 2.41% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS 69C, EST. 67C; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q Rev $468.4M; 07/03/2018 Winnebago Industries’ Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Announcement to be Made on March 21, 2018; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 14/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approve Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $19.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 10,474 shares to 102,772 shares, valued at $13.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dbx Etf Tr (DBEF) by 41,935 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,124 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ).

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $1.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 193,209 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $114.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Foods Holding Corporation by 119,709 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.94M shares, and has risen its stake in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold WGO shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 28.52 million shares or 1.98% less from 29.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paloma Prtn Co owns 11,463 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) for 298,156 shares. Veritable LP holds 0.01% or 14,100 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc owns 81 shares. Hwg Hldg Limited Partnership stated it has 0.92% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Texas Permanent School Fund has 19,685 shares. Cap World holds 650,000 shares. 9,934 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt. The Ohio-based Bahl And Gaynor Inc has invested 0.01% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Griffin Asset owns 17,075 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Ls Advisors Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). James Rech accumulated 0.02% or 6,920 shares. Teton Advsr owns 102,200 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management reported 0.03% stake.

Analysts await Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 20.21% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.94 per share. WGO’s profit will be $35.96M for 8.34 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Winnebago Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.