Timucuan Asset Management Holding in Patrick Industries (PATK) Upped as Shares Declined; Baidu (BIDU) Shareholder Tt International Has Boosted Position by $8.98 Million as Market Value Declined

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Patrick Industries Inc (PATK) by 640% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 64,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 74,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Patrick Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $44.02. About 163,345 shares traded. Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) has declined 24.24% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical PATK News: 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries 1Q Net $30.1M; 19/03/2018 Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Collins & Company, Inc; 19/03/2018 – PATRICK INDUSTRIES BUYS COLLINS & CO. FOR ABOUT $36.5M; 30/04/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Dehco, Inc; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Announces Increased Share Repurchase Authorization; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys 1.3% of Patrick Industries; 21/04/2018 – DJ Patrick Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PATK); 18/05/2018 – PATRICK INDUSTRIES INC – INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION INCLUDES AMOUNT REMAINING UNDER PREVIOUS AUTHORIZATION; 31/05/2018 – Patrick Industries Expects the Acquisition to Be Immediately Accretive to Net Income Per Shr

Tt International increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 7.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International bought 54,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 791,349 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.44M, up from 736,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $107.76. About 3.23 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – QTRLY TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COST WAS RMB 2.3 BLN ($360 MLN), REPRESENTING A 3% INCREASE YEAR OVER YEAR; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU 1Q REV. $3.33B, EST. $3.20B; 18/05/2018 – QI LU TO TRANSITION INTO NEW ROLE AT BAIDU, BAIDU PROMOTES; 09/05/2018 – Candriam Adds Ecopetrol, Exits SQM, Cuts Baidu: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Chinese streaming company iQiyi prices IPO at $18/share; 18/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Hong Kong Adds Baidu, Exits Alibaba, Cuts Baozun: 13F; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS WITH CERTAIN INVESTORS RELATING TO DIVESTITURE OF ITS GLOBAL AD AND TOOLS BUSINESS; 20/03/2018 – Skyworth and Baidu Established Strategic Partnership; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Entered Into Definitive Agreements With Certain Investors Relating to the Divestiture of Its Fincl Service Business, or Fincl Services Group

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q4.

Tt International, which manages about $8.38 billion and $948.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 13,071 shares to 51,392 shares, valued at $9.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pampa Energia S A (NYSE:PAM) by 789,628 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 962,261 shares, and cut its stake in Loma Negra Corp.