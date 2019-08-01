Timucuan Asset Management Holding in Dollar General (DG) Decreased by $105.68 Million as Share Price Rose; As Henry Schein (HSIC) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Carderock Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Dollar General Corporation (DG) by 98.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 888,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The hedge fund held 18,015 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, down from 906,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Dollar General Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $134.02. About 1.32 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar General: Beugelmans Most Recently Served as VP of Investor Relations of Etsy, Inc; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General: Benefits to Be Available to Eligible Full- and Part-Time Employee; 16/05/2018 – Dollar General Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Same-store Sales Up in the Mid-2% Range; 26/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MAY 1, 2028; 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Dollar General Corp $500m 10Y +130; 15/03/2018 – In Battle of the Discounters, Dollar General Gains an Edge; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General FY18 Capital Expenditures Expected to Be $725M-$800M; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ECONOMIC CONDITIONS; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Carderock Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Henry Schein (HSIC) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc sold 7,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 30,691 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, down from 37,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Henry Schein for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $66.54. About 1.38 million shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 04/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $75; 10/04/2018 – Henry Schein at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 11/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018 (HSIC); 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN SEES JV DEAL ADDING TO EPS AFTER 2018; 21/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – ON MAY 21, 2018, CO OBTAINED A $400 MILLION UNSECURED LOAN – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE AFTER 2018; 22/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 19/03/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN – GOODMAN WAS CEO OF STAPLES INC FROM 2016 TO JANUARY 2018; 21/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN OBTAINED A $400M UNSECURED LOAN; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE NEUTRAL TO BALANCE OF ITS 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 421 shares to 26,082 shares, valued at $72.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 182,282 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.45M shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 3.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $408.15 million for 21.21 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

Carderock Capital Management Inc, which manages about $350.61 million and $245.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12,912 shares to 122,465 shares, valued at $4.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5,392 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,009 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.83 EPS, down 20.19% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.04 per share. HSIC’s profit will be $123.73 million for 20.04 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Henry Schein, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.75% EPS growth.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $121,190 activity.