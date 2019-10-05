Timucuan Asset Management Holding in Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) Decreased by $1.18 Million as Share Value Declined; Winslow Asset Management Has Cut Position in Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) by $467,500

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 0.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 28,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 3.17 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $134.18 million, down from 3.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $44.71. About 12.54 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 02/05/2018 – NBC News PR: .@DatelineNBC EXCLUSIVE: Rapper Meek Mill speaks to @LesterHoltNBC in his first in-depth interview since his; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA1 RATING TO CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS’ PROPOSED NOTES ISSUANCE; 25/04/2018 – Comcast makes £22bn cash bid for Sky; 25/04/2018 – Comcast is also diversifying into other areas including health care; 04/04/2018 – CHARTER, COMCAST & COX TO FORM NEW GROUP TO SELL NATIONAL; 21/04/2018 – 19 California Schools & Community Centers to Receive Volunteer Makeovers as Part of 17th Annual “Comcast Cares Day”; 25/04/2018 – Comcast’s Sky TV Bid Belies a Shift Away From Video in the U.S; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST TO OFFER NEW AND INNOVATIVE XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION; 10/05/2018 – A regulatory filing last month showed Fox initially chose Disney over Comcast in part over fear of regulatory challenges; 04/04/2018 – CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMCAST MEDIA 360 WILL FORM FOUNDATION OF NEW DIVISION

Winslow Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) by 6.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc sold 4,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 62,182 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.89M, down from 66,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $108.2. About 2.72M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 04/04/2018 – Lilly Announces CYRAMZA® (ramucirumab) Phase 3 REACH-2 Study in Second-Line Hepatocellular Carcinoma Patients Met Overall Survival Endpoint; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GUIDANCE ALSO RAISED DUE TO FAVORABLE PAYER MIX FOR SEVERAL PRODUCTS, AS WELL AS IMPACT OF FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES; 09/05/2018 – Global Non-insulin Diabetes Therapeutics Market Forecasts to 2022 – Key Players are AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Merck, Novo Nordisk, Sanofi – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – Amgen And Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion For ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin®) For The Treatment Of Three Types Of; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS EXPECTS COSENTYX TO BE IN LINE WITH FY CONSENSUS; 30/04/2018 – LEENA GANDHI TO LEAD LILLY IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY MEDICAL DEVELOPMENT; 20/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 23/04/2018 – FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF BARICITINIB 2MG,

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Keytruda on path to become world’s no. 1 selling drug, research firm says – Seeking Alpha” on October 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How Doctors Treat Dementia and Lung Cancer Could Be About to Change – Motley Fool” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Eli Lilly Drops Despite Positive Lung Cancer Drug Data – Schaeffers Research” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Eli Lilly Q1 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.38B for 18.92 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $24.37 million activity. Another trade for 426 shares valued at $50,281 was made by Smiley Joshua L on Wednesday, June 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.66 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 81 investors sold LLY shares while 459 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 284 raised stakes. 723.52 million shares or 3.90% less from 752.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. City Hldg Co has invested 1.06% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Bailard has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Vanguard stated it has 0.3% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Deroy & Devereaux Private Invest Counsel reported 2,273 shares. Jgp Glob Gestao De Recursos Ltda accumulated 3,957 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Caprock Gp stated it has 7,083 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Hsbc Public Ltd Company reported 0.19% stake. Raymond James And Associates has invested 0.07% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Bollard Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.16% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Massachusetts-based Cadence Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.41% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). 1,100 are held by Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust. Blue Chip Partners Inc reported 2,478 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). New England Rech And Management Incorporated holds 0.69% or 9,200 shares in its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 35,828 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio.

Winslow Asset Management Inc, which manages about $695.38 million and $450.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc Com New (NYSE:BZH) by 86,930 shares to 633,467 shares, valued at $6.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Lyft, General Electric, Comcast & more – CNBC” on September 05, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Comcast, Diamond Offshore, Home Depot, KB Home, Liberty Global, Wayfair and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “Where Will Streaming Subscription Budgets Come From? – Motley Fool” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Comcast Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – The Motley Fool” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “3 things to know from Overwatch League Grand Finals in Philadelphia (Photos) – Philadelphia Business Journal” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 104 shares to 26,186 shares, valued at $88.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Foods Holding Corporation by 119,709 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.94M shares, and has risen its stake in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS).