Timucuan Asset Management Has Upped Holding in Analog Devices (ADI) by $21.64 Million; Pitcairn Company Has Boosted Its Stake in Visa (V) as Share Price Rose

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 23.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 193,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $114.43M, up from 820,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $115.49. About 797,764 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG…; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Analog Devices’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Positive; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Reports Second Quarter Revenue Above the High-End of Guidance Led by Double-Digit YoY B2B Growth, and Record; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ANNOUNCED IT HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.850% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MARCH 12, 2020; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q ADJ REV $1.51B, EST. $1.47B; 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X lmmersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series

Pitcairn Company increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 3.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company bought 2,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 66,227 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.49 million, up from 63,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $389.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $174.06. About 4.73M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban – Letter; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – GRANTED APPROVAL BY DEPARTMENT OF HOME AFFAIRS TO ACT AS A SPONSOR UNDER 403, 407 AND 408 VISA SUBCLASSES; 07/05/2018 – Visa Named to the 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 09/05/2018 – EMIRATES CHAIRMAN SAYS LIBERAL UAE VISA POLICY HELPED AIRLINE; 01/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA TOURIST VISA REGULATION COMPLETE; 28/05/2018 – Canada Intends to Lift Visa Requirement on the United Arab Emirates; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BHEL, L&T seek to recover dues from Visa Power – Business Standard; 30/05/2018 – Visa doubts hang over Turkish entrepreneurs; 09/05/2018 – VISA & PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP IN CANADA; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold ADI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 315.71 million shares or 2.60% less from 324.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 1.19% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) or 94,072 shares. Utd Fire Gp Inc has invested 0.04% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Profund Limited Co accumulated 43,575 shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx reported 1.59% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Com owns 13,359 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 490,609 were reported by Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited. New York-based Amer Group Inc has invested 0.07% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 33 shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Cap Advisers Lc accumulated 193,264 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui holds 0.14% or 1.41 million shares in its portfolio. 124,808 are held by Cibc Asset Incorporated. San Francisco Sentry Grp Incorporated (Ca) invested in 4,113 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Keybank Association Oh owns 0.01% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 17,247 shares. Hrt Lc reported 122,515 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $999.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr by 41,130 shares to 1.47 million shares, valued at $34.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,141 shares, and cut its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR).