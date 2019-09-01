Timucuan Asset Management Has Upped Analog Devices (ADI) Stake by $1.88 Million; Pacifica Capital Investments Boosted Its Holding in M D C Hldgs (MDC) by $809,042 as Stock Price Rose

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in M D C Hldgs Inc (MDC) by 7.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc bought 27,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.76% . The hedge fund held 390,926 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36M, up from 363,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in M D C Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.38B market cap company. The stock increased 3.62% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $38.67. About 931,235 shares traded or 117.51% up from the average. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has risen 36.43% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MDC News: 08/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – DJ MDC Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDC); 30/04/2018 – M.D.C. Holdings Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms MDC Holdings ‘BB+’ Rating, Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 – Richmond American Announces Brand-New Community And Floor Plans In Herriman; 14/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Home Sale Rev $607.7M; 09/05/2018 – Richmond American Announces Grand Opening Event In Peyton; 12/03/2018 New Haines City Community In Orlando

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 17,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The hedge fund held 820,650 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.39M, up from 802,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $109.83. About 1.40 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ALSO PRICED $450 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.950% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE JANUARY 12, 2021; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Net $379.8M; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ANNOUNCED IT HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.850% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MARCH 12, 2020; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Gross Margin 68.3%, Adjusted Gross Margin 71.3%; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF AMOUNT OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 RATING TO ANALOG DEVICES’ PROPOSED SR; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q REV. $1.51B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Analog Devices Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADI)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Century Companies Inc reported 0.24% stake. Charter invested in 0.13% or 9,987 shares. Moreover, Wellington Group Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.23% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Bryn Mawr Trust holds 0.61% or 106,535 shares. Hl Fincl Svcs Llc reported 2,961 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md stated it has 2.13M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advsrs Lc holds 0.11% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) or 52,545 shares. Eastern Bank owns 142,672 shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio. Assetmark reported 0% stake. Moreover, Bbva Compass Retail Bank has 0.08% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Dubuque Bank & Trust And Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 256 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank holds 0.04% or 240,555 shares. Sta Wealth Management Ltd Liability has 0.36% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Cibc World Mkts Incorporated reported 16,203 shares. Wright Service Inc holds 4,870 shares.

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analog Devices (ADI) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on May 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 21, 2019 : RY, LOW, TGT, ADI, PDD, PLCE, MSGN, NNA, SMED – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 106% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Analog Devices EPS beats by $0.03, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analog Devices (ADI) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

More notable recent M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What We Think Of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:MDC) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Exclusive 19-Home Community Opening in Oro Valley – PRNewswire” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “New Home Community in Elk Grove Masterplan – PRNewswire” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Just 4 Days Before M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.94, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MDC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 44.86 million shares or 11.75% less from 50.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt Corporation stated it has 0.01% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Co reported 0% stake. 13,321 are held by Affinity Inv Advsrs Limited Co. Bessemer Group accumulated 5,045 shares. Vertex One Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.48% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Smith Graham Invest Advisors Lp holds 350,975 shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. Swiss Retail Bank invested in 0% or 89,158 shares. Investment Mgmt Of Virginia Lc stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). First Manhattan has invested 0% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 73,711 shares. Cipher Cap LP invested 0.03% of its portfolio in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Zweig holds 0.08% of its portfolio in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) for 24,563 shares. Pinebridge Investments Lp, a New York-based fund reported 53,956 shares. Lsv Asset reported 2.33 million shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.