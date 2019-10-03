Timucuan Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding in Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) by $1.18 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Align Technology (ALGN) Share Price Declined, Srs Investment Management Increased Position by $2.00 Million

Srs Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 28.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc bought 7,318 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The hedge fund held 33,377 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.14 million, up from 26,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $178.6. About 19,429 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 09/05/2018 – 3SHAPE SUES ALIGN TECHNOLOGIES FOR PATENT INFRINGEMENT; 15/05/2018 – Sands Capital Management Buys 3.4% Position in Align Technology; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – IN APRIL , SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY & PERMANENTLY REQUIRE CO TO CLOSE EXISTING INVISALIGN STORES; 04/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY EXPANDS INVISALIGN® PRODUCT PORTFOLIO WITH NEW OPTIONS AND GREATER FLEXIBILITY TO TREAT A BROADER RANGE OF PATIENTS; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Provides Update Regarding SmileDirectClub Dispute; 04/05/2018 – Align Technology Opens Invisalign® Treatment Planning and Training Facility in Germany; 25/04/2018 – ALGN SEES 2Q NET REV. $460.0M TO $470.0M, EST. $452.2M; 10/04/2018 – Align Technology Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Extends lnvisalign G5 Precision Bite Ramps to Vivera Retainers; 04/05/2018 – Align Technology Opens lnvisalign® Treatment Planning and Training Facility in Germany

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 0.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 28,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 3.17M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $134.18 million, down from 3.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $44.15. About 545,110 shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 20/04/2018 – COMCAST – CHARTER TO INITIALLY FUND JV TO REFLECT CERTAIN COSTS CO HAS ALREADY MADE & THEREAFTER, PARTNERS WILL EQUALLY FUND OPS OF PARTNERSHIP; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 21/05/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – RESPONSE TO DCMS ANNOUNCEMENT ON COMCAST OFFER; 31/05/2018 – Announcing The New NBCUniversal LightBlade LB800 At Cine Gear Expo, Booth # S107; 08/05/2018 – DISH – CHAIRMAN ERGEN SAYS COMCAST SEEING VALUE IN CONTENT, STUDIOS, DISTRIBUTION IN UK ‘PROBABLY A POSITIVE SIGN’ FOR INDUSTRY – CONF CALL; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Puts Comcast Ratings On Review For Possible Downgrade And Says It May Happen Even If Fox Rejects A Bid — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – CNBC: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Increases Internet Speeds for Some Video Customers in Houston; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – PARTNERSHIP WILL BE GOVERNED BY A FOUR-PERSON BOARD OF DIRECTORS, WITH TWO DIRECTORS REPRESENTING EACH OF COMCAST AND CHARTER; 16/04/2018 – Columbia Seligman Global Tech Adds NetApp, Exits Comcast

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 14.52 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) by 51,161 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $86.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 894,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.34M shares, and has risen its stake in Floor And Decor Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winslow Asset Management has 296,568 shares for 2.79% of their portfolio. Cls Invests Ltd Liability Corp owns 26,045 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough Com has invested 1.16% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Johnson Investment Counsel Inc holds 1.15M shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. 171.75 million are held by State Street Corporation. 15,966 are held by Montgomery Mngmt. 9,728 were accumulated by Interest Ca. Wagner Bowman owns 21,300 shares. Hartford Mngmt Incorporated owns 45,591 shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. Congress Asset Mgmt Co Ma invested 0.01% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Mcdonald Cap Ca invested in 7.45% or 2.17 million shares. Moreover, Joel Isaacson Llc has 0.12% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Amg Funds Limited accumulated 1.74% or 38,493 shares. Jones Finance Cos Lllp has 142,964 shares. Strategic Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.28% or 17,395 shares.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.21 million activity. Shares for $206,921 were bought by Pudipeddi Vamsi Mohan Raj on Tuesday, August 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ALGN shares while 160 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 67.58 million shares or 6.33% more from 63.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Denmark-based C Grp Holding A S has invested 0.14% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd Company holds 0% or 130 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company owns 377 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Daiwa invested 0.01% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Aperio Grp Limited owns 58,323 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Yhb Investment Advsr holds 0.14% or 3,281 shares. Highland Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.16% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Motco owns 18 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Willingdon Wealth holds 0% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) or 55 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.09% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Buckingham Asset Management Lc has 3,574 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Co invested in 465,331 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Laurion Capital LP stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). 47,478 were reported by Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation. Valley National Advisers has 0% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).