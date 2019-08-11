Timucuan Asset Management Has Trimmed Dollar General (DG) Position by $105.68 Million; Pillar Pacific Capital Management Has Upped Stake in Cheniere Energy (LNG)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc bought 5,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 76,293 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.22 million, up from 70,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $62.34. About 2.22 million shares traded or 17.78% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 05/03/2018 Cheniere and GAIL Celebrate Commencement of 20-year LNG Contract; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $907M, EST. $619.7M; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Makes Positive Final Investment Decision on Train 3 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE TO GIVE FINAL CORPUS CHRISTI 3 OK IN NEXT FEW WEEKS; 30/05/2018 – Cowen raises Cheniere target, new Louisiana Sabine LNG train likely; 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 7 (Table); 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Green Lights Texas LNG Project, Launching Second Wave; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – UNITS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND BORROWER’S EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY TO PROVIDE FOR ABOUT $1.5 BLN OF INCREMENTAL DEBT COMMITMENTS

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Dollar General Corporation (DG) by 98.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 888,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The hedge fund held 18,015 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, down from 906,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Dollar General Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $135.58. About 1.04 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL 4Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.48; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $107; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – COMPANY REITERATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 EPS $5.95-EPS $6.15; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Jennifer Beugelmans Named VP of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General: Paula A. Price to Resign From Board; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ECONOMIC CONDITIONS; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62 million and $864.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 1,218 shares to 57,587 shares, valued at $15.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 2,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,471 shares, and cut its stake in S A P Ag Adr F Sponsored Adr 1 (NYSE:SAP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 3.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $408.15 million for 21.45 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $1.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 17,904 shares to 820,650 shares, valued at $86.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 182,282 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.45M shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

