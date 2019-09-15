Timucuan Asset Management Has Raised Position in Analog Devices (ADI) as Share Value Rose; Impala Asset Management Decreased Stake in Hess (HES) as Valuation Rose

Impala Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 25.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc sold 607,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The hedge fund held 1.73M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.16M, down from 2.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $63.22. About 2.53 million shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 24/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $49; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Average Realized Crude Oil Selling Price $59.32/Barrel; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Rev $1.39B; 08/03/2018 – Hess boosts share buyback, averts new fight with activist investor; 10/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 05/03/2018 – Oil from shale will be resilient with oil at $50 -Hess CEO; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Loss $106M; 09/03/2018 – Fitch: Hess Outlook Revised to Negative From Stable After $1B Shr Repurchase Plan; 25/04/2018 – HESS SEES FY 2018 E&P CAPITAL & EXPLORATORY EXPENDITURES $2.1B; 26/04/2018 – Hess Acquires Interest in New Acreage Offshore Guyana

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 23.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 193,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $114.43 million, up from 820,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $116.52. About 375,684 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X lmmersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 29/03/2018 – Dir Champy Gifts 300 Of Analog Devices Inc; 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 Analog Devices Adds Innovative RADAR Technology For Industrial And Automotive Markets With Acquisition Of Symeo GmbH; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ALSO PRICED $450 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.950% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE JANUARY 12, 2021; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES REPORTS OFFERING OF $750M NOTES; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F

Analysts await Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, down 152.63% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.38 per share. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Hess Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 122.22% negative EPS growth.

