Timucuan Asset Management Has Raised Its Hd Supply Holdings (HDS) Position by $35.77 Million as Stock Value Declined; Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Cut as Stock Value Rose

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) by 36.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 894,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 3.34 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $134.68 million, up from 2.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hd Supply Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $39.15. About 1.60 million shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O FY SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $5.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.76 BLN TO $5.91 BLN; 25/04/2018 – CONSUM PROD SFTY: HD SUPPLY RECALLS CEILING FANS DUE TO IMPACT; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 60C TO 66C; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EBITDA $152M, EST. $141.5M; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.99-Adj EPS $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Sales $5.760B-$5.910B; 14/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 EBIT $815M-EBIT $855M; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EPS 49C

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd sold 7,846 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 26,144 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.53 million, down from 33,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $56.54. About 2.03M shares traded or 77.60% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Common Equity Tier 1 Cap Ratio 11.8; 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 15/03/2018 – TD Bank Gets Bragging Rights for Canada’s Largest Corporate Bond; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK CEO BHARAT MASRANI BEGINS 2Q PRESENTATION; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME C$5,398 MLN VS C$5,109 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT QTR-END ON A BASEL lll FULLY PHASED-IN BASIS WAS 11.8%; 07/05/2018 – Monitor Daily: TD Bank Survey Says Most Small Businesses Expect Revenue Growth; 08/04/2018 – CyberStone: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 24/05/2018 – RBC and TD Show Mortgage Strength Amid Monetary and Regulatory Changes; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q ADJ EPS C$1.62, EST. C$1.50

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold HDS shares while 104 reduced holdings.

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.35 billion for 10.96 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual earnings per share reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.73% negative EPS growth.

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 5,361 shares to 163,276 shares, valued at $13.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 9,967 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT).