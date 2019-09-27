Timucuan Asset Management Has Raised By $35.77 Million Its Hd Supply Holdings (HDS) Stake; United Insurance Holdings Has 1.64 Sentiment

United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC) investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.29, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 54 investment managers started new or increased positions, while 33 reduced and sold their holdings in United Insurance Holdings Corp. The investment managers in our database now possess: 15.58 million shares, down from 15.87 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding United Insurance Holdings Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 27 Increased: 35 New Position: 19.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased Hd Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) stake by 36.51% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Timucuan Asset Management Inc acquired 894,230 shares as Hd Supply Holdings Inc (HDS)’s stock declined 11.26%. The Timucuan Asset Management Inc holds 3.34 million shares with $134.68M value, up from 2.45M last quarter. Hd Supply Holdings Inc now has $6.43B valuation. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $38.74. About 2.22 million shares traded or 34.54% up from the average. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 EBIT $815M-EBIT $855M; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.99 TO $3.21; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR RAISES HD SUPPLY TO ‘BB+’; OTLK STBL; 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS’S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O FY SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $5.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: HD Supply Recalls Ceiling Fans Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert); 25/04/2018 – CONSUM PROD SFTY: HD SUPPLY RECALLS CEILING FANS DUE TO IMPACT; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB WERE ABOUT $391 MLN, WHICH REPRESENTS AVERAGE DAILY SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 11.7 PCT; 14/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Sales $5.760B-$5.910B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 27 investors sold HDS shares while 104 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 158.66 million shares or 2.23% more from 155.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Reilly Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 35,384 shares. 25.09 million were accumulated by Fmr Ltd Co. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 116,333 shares. World Asset Management Incorporated invested in 5,617 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 1,041 shares stake. Northcoast Asset Mngmt invested 1.4% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Moreover, Northern Tru has 0.02% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 1.63M shares. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.18% or 64,854 shares. Prelude Cap Ltd Company has 2,238 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Bokf Na holds 0.13% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 136,513 shares. 38,339 are owned by Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability Corp. Jana Prtn Limited Com holds 9.22% or 2.74 million shares. Iridian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp Ct owns 4.71M shares for 2.74% of their portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ:HDS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. HD Supply Holdings has $4800 highest and $4000 lowest target. $43.33’s average target is 11.85% above currents $38.74 stock price. HD Supply Holdings had 10 analyst reports since May 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) on Wednesday, September 11 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, September 25. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, September 11 by Robert W. Baird. As per Thursday, September 26, the company rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of HDS in report on Wednesday, September 11 with “Overweight” rating.

More notable recent HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Investigate HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) At US$39.50? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “HD Supply Holdings, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2019 Second-Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on September 10, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of HD Supply Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders â€“ HDS – Business Wire” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HD Supply Holdings Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc holds 2.1% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. for 838,386 shares. American Research & Management Co. owns 54,550 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perritt Capital Management Inc has 0.5% invested in the company for 83,898 shares. The Virginia-based Investment Management Of Virginia Llc has invested 0.48% in the stock. Foundry Partners Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 369,355 shares.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding firm that sources, writes, and services residential and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company has market cap of $594.43 million. It offers single-family homeowners, dwelling fire, renters, condominium unit owners, and commercial residential insurance policies, as well as federal flood, equipment breakdown, and identity theft insurance policies. It currently has negative earnings. The firm markets and distributes its products through a network of independent agencies in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Texas.

The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.75. About 96,174 shares traded. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) has declined 44.95% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Total Cost of 2018-2019 Catastrophe Reinsurance Program Is About $374M; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY CORE INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru; 20/04/2018 – United Insurance: Chief Information Officer Andrew Swenson Steps Down; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provided More Frequency and Severity Protection; 16/03/2018 UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provide Sufficient Coverage for Approximately a Single 1-in-400 Year Event; 23/04/2018 – DJ United Insurance Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UIHC); 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE SAYS WITH REGARDS TO INSURED’S PROPERTIES, RECEIVING CLAIMS NOTIFICATIONS FROM IN & AROUND SALALAH REGION; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q EPS 20c

More notable recent United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Hurricane Dorian’s Track Shift Lowers Loss Estimates For Insurers – Benzinga” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NextEra, other stocks bear watching as Hurricane Dorian nears Florida – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Reven Housing REIT leads financial gainers, Hexindai and Mmtec among losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. Announces Renewal of Catastrophe Reinsurance Programs – Business Wire” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) CEO John Forney on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Analysts await United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 142.86% or $0.50 from last year’s $-0.35 per share. UIHC’s profit will be $6.48M for 22.92 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by United Insurance Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -287.50% EPS growth.