Timucuan Asset Management Has Lowered Winnebago Industries (WGO) Position as Valuation Rose; Dowling & Yahnke Has Boosted Costco Whsl New (COST) Stake by $1.62 Million; Market Value Rose

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 15.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc bought 6,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,026 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.36 million, up from 44,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $280.68. About 853,664 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 10/05/2018 – Costco E-commerce Maintains Momentum In April Sales Results — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – Costco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – COMPARABLE SALES FOR U.S. UP 8.3% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 30/05/2018 – Costco Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Jun. 7; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Net $701M; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 16/05/2018 – As Skin-Baring Season Dawns, SeroVital’s hGH Booster Becomes Easier to Find Through National Costco Distribution

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO) by 5.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 60,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.14% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.06M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.97M, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Winnebago Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $39.59. About 172,152 shares traded. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has declined 2.99% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS 69C, EST. 67C; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q Rev $468.4M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Winnebago Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WGO); 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 23/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 14/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approve Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 25/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King; 18/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries Access Event Set By CL King for Apr. 25-26; 07/03/2018 Winnebago Industries’ Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Announcement to be Made on March 21, 2018; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q REV. $468.4M, EST. $444.3M

Since January 28, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $125,378 activity. Shares for $102,163 were bought by Happe Michael J on Wednesday, March 27. On Wednesday, March 27 the insider Hughes Bryan L bought $73,950.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold WGO shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 29.09 million shares or 4.71% more from 27.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 7,728 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.01% invested in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) for 9,823 shares. Quantitative Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Meridian Investment Counsel Inc stated it has 1.77% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). The California-based Lyon Street Ltd Llc has invested 1.17% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Tci Wealth Advisors reported 93 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) or 142,786 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.01% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) or 91,154 shares. Amer International Group Inc has invested 0% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Sei Invests invested in 0% or 11,244 shares. Asset Mgmt accumulated 4,104 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 97,467 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Verition Fund Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). The Illinois-based Citadel Advsr Lc has invested 0% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO).

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Foods Holding Corporation by 17,425 shares to 2.82M shares, valued at $98.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 17,904 shares in the quarter, for a total of 820,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com (NYSE:LH).

Analysts await Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 20.21% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.94 per share. WGO’s profit will be $35.74M for 8.76 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Winnebago Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 4,481 shares to 72,555 shares, valued at $13.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,933 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,752 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Ltd Liability Corp reported 30,285 shares stake. Regent Inv Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.12% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Alexandria Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.32% or 9,082 shares. Gulf Int Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited accumulated 103,624 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Wheatland Advsr accumulated 0.18% or 1,000 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership invested in 72,724 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pggm holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 491,000 shares. Lifeplan Finance Group owns 27 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bancorp Of The West reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). The California-based Personal has invested 0.56% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.34% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 282,046 shares. Hudson Valley Invest Advsr Inc Adv has 0.08% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1,386 shares. Graybill Bartz & Limited reported 13,233 shares stake. Eqis Mgmt reported 2,356 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Com invested in 0.15% or 19,268 shares.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

