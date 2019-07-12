Timucuan Asset Management Has Lowered Holding in Dollar General (DG) by $105.68 Million as Stock Value Declined; Danaher (DHR) Stock Price Rose While Bb&T Securities Cut by $425,832 Its Stake

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Dollar General Corporation (DG) by 98.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 888,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 18,015 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, down from 906,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Dollar General Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $141.16. About 755,738 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – Dollar General FY18 Capital Expenditures Expected to Be $725M-$800M; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES OPENING ABOUT 900 NEW STORES IN 2018; 26/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MAY 1, 2028; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Plans to Open 900 New Stores, Relocate 100 Stores in FY18; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Same-store Sales Up in the Mid-2% Range; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General: Paula A. Price to Resign From Board; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice Pres of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 21/05/2018 – Dollar General Launches the Summer of Exclusivity

Bb&T Securities Llc decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 1.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc sold 3,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 168,520 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.25M, down from 171,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $140.23. About 3.12M shares traded or 32.75% up from the average. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 04/05/2018 – OC OERLIKON PREPARING LISTING FOR ITS DRIVE SYSTEMS BUSINESS; 09/03/2018 – Danaher: Integrated DNA Makes Custom DNA, RNA Oligonucleotides; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yorktown Mgmt & Research Com Incorporated has invested 0.12% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Intrust Bank & Trust Na, Kansas-based fund reported 3,956 shares. Bb&T Corp owns 0.06% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 27,236 shares. Argi Investment Services Lc owns 6,162 shares. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.02% or 50,215 shares. World Asset Management has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Us Bancshares De stated it has 38,332 shares. Inverness Counsel Lc New York holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 19,392 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Co reported 38 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Waddell & Reed, a Kansas-based fund reported 676,231 shares. Condor Cap Management accumulated 0.3% or 15,588 shares. Allstate owns 29,924 shares. Comerica Financial Bank owns 61,386 shares. Trust Investment Advisors has 8,730 shares for 1.23% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Co Ltd invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 25,622 shares to 101,784 shares, valued at $177.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,472 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB).

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.57 EPS, up 3.29% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $403.92 million for 22.48 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.08% EPS growth.

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dollar General: Delighting Customers And Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dollar General Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dollar General +5% after comparable sales beat – Seeking Alpha” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is General Mills, Inc. (GIS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Bb&T Securities Llc, which manages about $6.38 billion and $10.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 34,404 shares to 367,926 shares, valued at $38.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 7,342 shares in the quarter, for a total of 286,246 shares, and has risen its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO).

More notable recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “General Electric: The Road To Junk Status Could Shorten – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Concerned With Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) -5.5% Earnings Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) As Strong As Its Balance Sheet Indicates? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Goldman Closes Above 210; Breakout Confirmed – Square And Others In Breakout Bonanza – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Align Technology a Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Liability Co invested in 27.67M shares or 0.44% of the stock. Salem Counselors stated it has 0% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Mirador Prtn LP has 0.89% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Endurance Wealth Management Inc owns 1.65% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 76,311 shares. Gm Advisory Gp Inc owns 2,221 shares. Alpha Windward Lc holds 0.18% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) or 2,015 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs has 28,006 shares. First Mercantile Trust Commerce reported 24,152 shares stake. Fernwood Inv Management Ltd Com reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). The New York-based Senator Invest Gp Ltd Partnership has invested 3.57% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 667,605 shares or 1.8% of its portfolio. Bessemer Ltd Company reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). The Pennsylvania-based Bryn Mawr Trust Company has invested 0.04% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Camarda Fincl Advsrs Limited Co has 24 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DHR’s profit will be $823.96M for 30.48 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.48% EPS growth.