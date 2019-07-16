Timucuan Asset Management Has Lifted Patrick Industries (PATK) Position By $2.88 Million; General Mills (GIS) Has 1.39 Sentiment

General Mills Inc (GIS) investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 469 active investment managers started new and increased positions, while 338 trimmed and sold stock positions in General Mills Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 404.12 million shares, up from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding General Mills Inc in top ten positions increased from 6 to 13 for an increase of 7. Sold All: 54 Reduced: 284 Increased: 337 New Position: 132.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased Patrick Industries Inc (PATK) stake by 640% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Timucuan Asset Management Inc acquired 64,000 shares as Patrick Industries Inc (PATK)’s stock rose 4.69%. The Timucuan Asset Management Inc holds 74,000 shares with $3.35M value, up from 10,000 last quarter. Patrick Industries Inc now has $1.05B valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $45.16. About 106,833 shares traded. Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) has declined 23.25% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.68% the S&P500. Some Historical PATK News: 22/03/2018 – Patrick Industries Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys 1.3% of Patrick Industries; 18/05/2018 – PATRICK INDUSTRIES INC – INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION INCLUDES AMOUNT REMAINING UNDER PREVIOUS AUTHORIZATION; 31/05/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Dowco, Inc; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries 1Q EPS $1.20; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Industries Raises Buyback Authorization to $50M Over the Next 24 Mos; 30/04/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Dehco, Inc; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Patrick Industries Expects the Acquisition to Be Immediately Accretive to Net Income Per Shr; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F

Among 2 analysts covering Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Patrick Industries had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of PATK in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Market Perform” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $60 target in Monday, April 15 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

More notable recent Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Patrick Industries, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Webcast on July 25, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Nike, FedEx And Bank Stress Tests – Seeking Alpha” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Patrick Industries, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PATK) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Patrick (PATK) a Profitable Pick for Value Investors Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold PATK shares while 59 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 51.77 million shares or 147.58% more from 20.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc has 10,211 shares. 34,300 were accumulated by Globeflex Cap L P. Alps Advsr invested in 8,782 shares or 0% of the stock. Art Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.07% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 7,643 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Co has 46,490 shares. The California-based Franklin has invested 0% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Brant Point Investment Management Limited accumulated 5,808 shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 0% or 145,001 shares. Products Partners Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.13% or 49,150 shares. The Ohio-based James Rech Inc has invested 0.15% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Pacific Ridge Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Company owns 28,490 shares. Stifel Financial holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) for 335,348 shares. Moreover, Prudential has 0.01% invested in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). 15,000 were accumulated by Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Will Recent IPO Chewy Bite Investors With Its First Earnings Report? – The Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “4 Things General Mills Wants Investors to Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Signal Says General Mills Stock Could Stay Hot – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why General Mills Is Taking a Hit on Q4 Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Single Households Are On The Rise. Could This Be The Next Investing Trend? – Benzinga” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $347,376 activity.

General Mills, Inc. manufactures and markets branded consumer foods in the United States. The company has market cap of $31.92 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; and Asia & Latin America. It has a 18.28 P/E ratio. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, shelf stable and frozen vegetables, and ice cream and frozen desserts, as well as grain, fruit and savory snacks; and various organic products, including nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, and ready-to-eat cereal.

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc holds 6.92% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. for 95,000 shares. Mcclain Value Management Llc owns 95,574 shares or 6.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Montgomery Investment Management Inc has 6.36% invested in the company for 275,440 shares. The Maine-based Bar Harbor Trust Services has invested 4.41% in the stock. Sirios Capital Management L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.30 million shares.

The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $53.03. About 1.97 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR, WHICH IS UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Resigns From General Mills Board; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – QTRLY NET SALES FOR GENERAL MILLS’ NORTH AMERICA RETAIL SEGMENT TOTALED $2.52 BLN, UP 1 PERCENT FROM PRIOR YEAR; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONSTANT-CURRENCY TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT IS NOW EXPECTED TO DECLINE 5 TO 6 PERCENT IN FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Public Offering of About $6B Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Unsecured Notes; 21/03/2018 – General Mills to Pursue Divestitures of Growth-Dilutive Businesses ‘to Further Reshape Its Portfolio’; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes in Connection with Pending Acquisition of Blue Buffa; 19/04/2018 – General Mills Reports Progress on Global Responsibility Commitments and Investments; 06/03/2018 GENERAL MILLS INC – EXPECTS NATURAL AND ORGANIC PORTFOLIO IN NORTH AMERICA TO REACH $1.5 BLN IN NET SALES BY 2020