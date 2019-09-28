Timucuan Asset Management Has Lifted Nvr (NVR) Stake by $350,480; Stock Rose; Stack Financial Management Has Lifted Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Stake by $8.18 Million

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nvr Inc (NVR) by 0.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 104 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.05% . The hedge fund held 26,186 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $88.25M, up from 26,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nvr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $14.77 during the last trading session, reaching $3626.69. About 35,394 shares traded. NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) has risen 23.37% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NVR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ NVR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVR); 19/04/2018 – NVR Inc 1Q Rev $1.49B

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM) by 51.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc bought 160,472 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 474,270 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.30M, up from 313,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.21% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $55.49. About 1.94M shares traded or 24.31% up from the average. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500.

Stack Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.09B and $891.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 3,850 shares to 94,592 shares, valued at $11.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Laboratory Corp. Of America Hl (NYSE:LH) by 4,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,006 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Oil Corp. (NYSE:MRO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold NVR shares while 110 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 2.83 million shares or 3.42% more from 2.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marshfield Associates owns 13,871 shares for 3% of their portfolio. Bridgewater Assocs LP owns 149 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 0.01% or 894 shares. Bogle Invest Management LP De reported 0.95% of its portfolio in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Suntrust Banks Inc stated it has 0% in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Piedmont Investment Advsrs Incorporated reported 560 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Co reported 8 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Highland Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.1% of its portfolio in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) for 408 shares. Nomura Asset has invested 0.05% in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc owns 1,281 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies owns 948 shares. Twin Tree Management Lp has 0% invested in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) for 9 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Llc reported 0.13% of its portfolio in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.21% or 850 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bank & Trust reported 0.04% of its portfolio in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).