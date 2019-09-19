Timucuan Asset Management Has Lifted Its Position in Laboratory Amer Hldgs Com (LH) as Share Value Rose; Forbes J M & Co Llp Has Boosted Its Stake in Disney Walt Co New (DIS) by $1.81 Million

Forbes J M & Co Llp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co New (DIS) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forbes J M & Co Llp bought 12,986 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 125,558 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.53 million, up from 112,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forbes J M & Co Llp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $136.8. About 6.78 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total S; 07/05/2018 – Bigger Than Disney: Universal Beijing Park’s Construction Budget Doubles; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES AVENGERS OPENING WEEKEND IN $225M-$240M RANGE; 26/03/2018 – Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – Will Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney help in the Sky arm-wrestle?; 30/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 07/05/2018 – Fred Katayama: Exclusive: Comcast prepares to crash the party between Disney-Fox with an all-cash bid; 16/05/2018 – FOCUS -Netflix’s next act: feeding the service with its own movies; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – RUPERT MURDOCH WILL SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMAN OF NEW FOX, ALONGSIDE LACHLAN MURDOCH; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PROGRAM-SALES OPERATIONS HEADED BY JANICE MARINELLI WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com (LH) by 21.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 61,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The hedge fund held 346,900 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.98 million, up from 285,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $171.25. About 399,423 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $2.78, EST. $2.63; 25/05/2018 – LABCORP TO BECOME A PFD NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR AETNA; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp, Aetna Extend, Expanded Existing Agreement; 05/03/2018 LabCorp Partners with Cheeriodicals through Community Service Campaign to Florida Hospital Memorial Medical Center and Halifax; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Sell Covance Food Solutions to Eurofins for $670 Million; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Rev $2.8B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Nano Labs Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTLE); 07/03/2018 – Bionik Laboratories Corp. and Curexo Enter Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Sale of Robotic Rehabilitation Systems in U.S. and South Korea; 27/04/2018 – News On Airware Labs Corp. (AIRW) Now Under INLB; 25/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, AETNA EXTENDED, EXPANDED EXISTING AGREEMENT, MAKING CO PREFERRED NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR SUBSTANTIALLY ALL AETNA MEMBERS FROM JAN 1, 2019

