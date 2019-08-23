Timucuan Asset Management Has Increased Its Holding in Patrick Industries (PATK) as Stock Declined; Aperio Group Holding in Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) Has Upped by $963,732

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Patrick Industries Inc (PATK) by 640% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 64,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 74,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Patrick Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $912.72 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $38.27. About 119,247 shares traded. Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) has declined 24.24% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical PATK News: 18/05/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Announces Increased Share Repurchase Authorization; 31/05/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Dowco, Inc; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys 1.3% of Patrick Industries; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries 1Q Net $30.1M; 19/03/2018 – PATRICK INDUSTRIES BUYS COLLINS & CO. FOR ABOUT $36.5M

Aperio Group Llc increased its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL) by 8.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc bought 6,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 76,423 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.78 million, up from 70,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $134.56. About 176,718 shares traded. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has declined 14.12% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JLL News: 01/05/2018 – Lasalle, Pebblebrook and Labor Negotiations? a New Report by UNITE HERE; 05/04/2018 – JLL crowns innovation champions in 15th annual Da Vinci awards; 08/03/2018 – Jones Lang LaSalle Amends Bylaws to Provide for Proxy Access; 02/04/2018 – JLL earns ENERGY STAR® honor for seventh straight year; 16/04/2018 – LASALLE INVESTMENT RAISES OVER $1.1B FOR ASIA OPPORUNITY FUND; 30/05/2018 – LASALLE MAKES DOUBLE ACQUISITION FROM AVIVA INVESTORS; 24/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Revised Proposal Provides LaSalle’s Common Hldrs With the Option to Elect to Receive Cash Up to a Maximum of 20%; 13/03/2018 – HNA GROUP- FORMS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH JLL; JLL WILL SERVE AS HNA’S STRATEGIC PARTNER IN CO’S GLOBAL PORTFOLIO; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s: COMM 2015-CCRE26, CD 2016-CD1, CD 2016-CD2, CD 2017-CD3, COMM 2016-COR1 and JPMDB 2017-C5 Unaffected by the Assumption of Prudential Plaza Loan; 06/03/2018 – Multi-State Surplus Real Estate Auction Set for April

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold JLL shares while 92 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 40.69 million shares or 11.83% less from 46.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mgmt Co holds 19,980 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Andra Ap invested in 0.2% or 44,700 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins reported 6,094 shares. Fjarde Ap accumulated 10,991 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Research accumulated 13,484 shares. Ajo Lp invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Retirement Of Alabama reported 105,132 shares. Barclays Public Ltd holds 56,074 shares. Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corp invested in 0.03% or 613,666 shares. Moreover, Bb&T Corp has 0.01% invested in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). 2,091 were accumulated by Ing Groep Nv. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited owns 0.01% invested in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) for 2,837 shares. Chevy Chase holds 0.01% or 16,259 shares in its portfolio. Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Amp Invsts owns 20,585 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Aperio Group Llc, which manages about $7.06B and $23.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:MNK) by 71,368 shares to 314,459 shares, valued at $6.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 2,009 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,544 shares, and cut its stake in Orix Corp (NYSE:IX).