Timucuan Asset Management Has Decreased Stake in Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) by $1.18 Million as Share Price Declined; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holder Goodwin Daniel L Has Lifted Position by $1.22 Million as Share Price Rose

Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 500% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodwin Daniel L bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 6,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46 million, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodwin Daniel L who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $217.32. About 4.97 million shares traded or 28.82% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 16/05/2018 – United Healthcare Steve Nelson To Keynote Second Annual Medicare Advantage Summit; 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western R; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 14/03/2018 – Zachary Tracer: SCOOP: UnitedHealth is no longer interested in a deal for Envision or its surgery centers. Comes after Envision; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Announces Leadership Actions; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “Inspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s; 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Earnings From Operations $4.05B

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 0.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 28,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 3.17M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $134.18M, down from 3.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $45.08. About 14.14M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast’s $30.7 Billion Sky Offer Sets Up a Battle With Fox (Video); 05/04/2018 – DISNEY MAY DROP COMCAST VIDEO AD TECH FOR GOOGLE: BUS. INSIDER; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Include a Netflix Subscription in New and Existing Xfinity Packages; 23/04/2018 – Comcast Corp expected to post earnings of 59 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 03/05/2018 – MSNBC: MORE: Sources tell NBC News’ @Tom_Winter the wiretap was live leading up to the Cohen raid. • At least one conve…; 19/03/2018 – Mitch Rose Named Senior Vice President of Congressional and Federal Government Affairs, Comcast; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Capital Expenditures $2B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Comcast Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMCSA); 20/04/2018 – COMCAST, CHARTER TO DEVELOP SYSTEMS TO SUPPORT MOBILE SERVICES; 21/05/2018 – UK government does not intend to block Comcast-Sky deal

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Ballentine Partners Ltd Liability has 0.12% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). New York-based Glenview Capital Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 1.61% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Goodwin Daniel L holds 0.67% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 6,000 shares. Bath Savings Trust, a Maine-based fund reported 1,032 shares. Veritas Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 436,151 shares. Colonial Trust Advisors has invested 2% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Invesco Ltd owns 5.53M shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. 2,382 are held by Canandaigua National Bank And Trust. Advisory Ltd Liability has 12,704 shares. Koshinski Asset has 5,124 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability holds 0.77% or 1.71 million shares. Moreover, Blair William And Co Il has 0.45% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 320,894 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank & Trust invested in 0.54% or 15,608 shares. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.22% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). King Wealth holds 27,179 shares or 1.98% of its portfolio.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. Shares for $4.64M were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB) by 16,783 shares to 430,232 shares, valued at $91.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 3,179 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,963 shares, and has risen its stake in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS).

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 14.83 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Btr Mgmt Inc holds 11,719 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd invested 0.14% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Washington invested in 207,266 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd stated it has 1.80M shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Accredited Investors reported 5,394 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Girard Prns Ltd reported 71,775 shares. Mycio Wealth Prns Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 20,889 shares. Northstar Invest Ltd Liability Corp holds 4,752 shares. Rnc Management Ltd Company accumulated 89,033 shares. Budros Ruhlin Roe has invested 0.36% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Bank Of Stockton reported 1.19% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Novare Cap Management Ltd Liability Company holds 196,269 shares or 1.26% of its portfolio. Northrock Prtnrs Lc holds 6,513 shares. Waddell Reed Fincl Inc stated it has 0.58% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

