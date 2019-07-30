Timucuan Asset Management Has Cut Winnebago Industries (WGO) Stake By $1.87 Million; Shorts at Victoryshares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd (CDL) Raised By 76.23%

Victoryshares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CDL) had an increase of 76.23% in short interest. CDL’s SI was 46,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 76.23% from 26,500 shares previously. With 33,400 avg volume, 1 days are for Victoryshares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CDL)’s short sellers to cover CDL’s short positions. The ETF decreased 0.28% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $47.75. About 17,308 shares traded. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) has risen 2.70% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.73% the S&P500.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO) stake by 5.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 60,425 shares as Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO)’s stock rose 15.14%. The Timucuan Asset Management Inc holds 1.06M shares with $32.97M value, down from 1.12M last quarter. Winnebago Industries Inc now has $1.26B valuation. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $39.85. About 209,811 shares traded. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has declined 2.99% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 01/05/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES LAUNCHES ALL-ELECTRIC/ZERO-EMISSION COMMER; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q REV. $468.4M, EST. $444.3M; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES- FOR FY2018, CURRENTLY PROJECTING IMPROVED TAX RATE TO BENEFIT DILUTED EPS BY ESTIMATED $0.10 TO $0.12, NET OF REINVESTMENTS; 07/03/2018 Winnebago Industries’ Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Announcement to be Made on March 21, 2018; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 01/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Launches All-electric/Zero-emission Commercial Vehicle Platform; 21/04/2018 – DJ Winnebago Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WGO); 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q EPS 69c; 18/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries Access Event Set By CL King for Apr. 25-26; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q Rev $468.4M

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $176,113 activity. Shares for $73,950 were bought by Hughes Bryan L on Wednesday, March 27. 3,500 Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) shares with value of $102,163 were bought by Happe Michael J.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 8,472 shares to 3.20M valued at $128.00M in 2019Q1. It also upped Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB) stake by 7,837 shares and now owns 413,449 shares. Patrick Industries Inc (NASDAQ:PATK) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Winnebago Industries had 9 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by SunTrust. The stock of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, March 26. Robert W. Baird maintained Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, June 21.