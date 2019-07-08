Timucuan Asset Management Has Cut Winnebago Industries (WGO) Holding by $1.87 Million; Share Value Rose; Consoldtd Edison Incce (ED) Holder Hexavest Has Trimmed Its Holding by $50.75 Million

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO) by 5.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 60,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.14% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.06M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.97M, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Winnebago Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $38.18. About 13,453 shares traded. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has declined 2.99% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 14/03/2018 – Rolling Stone Names Amber Mundinger SVP, Live Media & Strategic Partnerships; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES- FOR FY2018, CURRENTLY PROJECTING IMPROVED TAX RATE TO BENEFIT DILUTED EPS BY ESTIMATED $0.10 TO $0.12, NET OF REINVESTMENTS; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS 69C, EST. 67C; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q Rev $468.4M; 07/03/2018 Winnebago Industries’ Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Announcement to be Made on March 21, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 25/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King; 01/05/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES LAUNCHES ALL-ELECTRIC/ZERO-EMISSION COMMER; 01/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Launches All-electric/Zero-emission Commercial Vehicle Platform

Hexavest Inc decreased its stake in Consoldtd Edison Incce (ED) by 98.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc sold 604,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 6,807 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $577,000, down from 610,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Consoldtd Edison Incce for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $89.04. About 59,123 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 11.59% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.16% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $3,364 MLN VS $3,228 MLN; 16/04/2018 – GridBright Helps Con Edison Reduce Subway Delays Caused by Power Outages; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Consolidated Edison $Benchmark 10Y, 40Y; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $4.15 TO $4.35; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Rev $3.36B; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – FOR 2018, CONFIRMS ITS PREVIOUS FORECAST OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $4.15 TO $4.35 PER SHARE; 23/03/2018 – New Jersey AG opposes eminent domain for PennEast natgas pipeline

Analysts await Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 8.20% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.61 per share. ED’s profit will be $215.89 million for 33.73 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Consolidated Edison, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.17% negative EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 38 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $105,664 activity. 51 shares valued at $4,315 were bought by Shukla Saumil P on Sunday, March 31. Sanchez Robert bought 50 shares worth $4,231. Cawley Timothy also bought $2,353 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Tuesday, April 30. 25 shares were bought by Nadkarni Gurudatta D, worth $2,101. Another trade for 10 shares valued at $846 was bought by OATES JOSEPH P. HOGLUND ROBERT N bought $9,730 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29 billion and $7.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc Ce by 80,561 shares to 1.51 million shares, valued at $80.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 83,921 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.32M shares, and has risen its stake in Suncor Energy Inc Co L (NYSE:SU).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $125,378 activity. 2,500 shares valued at $73,950 were bought by Hughes Bryan L on Wednesday, March 27. $102,163 worth of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) was bought by Happe Michael J on Wednesday, March 27.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 25 investors sold WGO shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 29.09 million shares or 4.71% more from 27.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc reported 4.34M shares.

Analysts await Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 20.21% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.94 per share. WGO’s profit will be $35.72 million for 8.45 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Winnebago Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.