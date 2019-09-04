Timucuan Asset Management Has Cut Winnebago Industries (WGO) Holding as Share Price Rose; Bancorp Del (TBBK) Shareholder Second Curve Capital Has Decreased Its Position

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bancorp Inc Del (TBBK) by 17.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 273,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.63% . The hedge fund held 1.33 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.71M, down from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Bancorp Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $495.08M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.72. About 23,086 shares traded. The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) has declined 1.73% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.73% the S&P500.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO) by 5.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 60,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.24% . The hedge fund held 1.06 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.97 million, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Winnebago Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $973.52 million market cap company. It closed at $30.79 lastly. It is down 2.41% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 07/03/2018 Winnebago Industries’ Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Announcement to be Made on March 21, 2018; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q REV. $468.4M, EST. $444.3M; 01/05/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES LAUNCHES ALL-ELECTRIC/ZERO-EMISSION COMMER; 01/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Launches All-electric/Zero-emission Commercial Vehicle Platform; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 18/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries Access Event Set By CL King for Apr. 25-26; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES- FOR FY2018, CURRENTLY PROJECTING IMPROVED TAX RATE TO BENEFIT DILUTED EPS BY ESTIMATED $0.10 TO $0.12, NET OF REINVESTMENTS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Winnebago Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WGO); 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS 69C, EST. 67C; 23/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $1.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB) by 7,837 shares to 413,449 shares, valued at $83.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dolby Laboratories Inc Com (NYSE:DLB) by 13,911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $176,113 activity. Shares for $102,163 were bought by Happe Michael J.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 25 investors sold WGO shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 29.09 million shares or 4.71% more from 27.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Punch Card Management Lp reported 1.07 million shares or 15.7% of all its holdings. Profit Investment Limited Liability Corporation invested 2.39% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). 10,900 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys. Royal State Bank Of Canada invested in 13,396 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1,686 shares. James Inv Rech reported 0.04% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 2.19M shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab owns 187,302 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 91,154 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt owns 10,002 shares. 1.18 million are held by Deprince Race & Zollo. Globeflex Cap Ltd Partnership owns 32,952 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Cap Finance Advisers Ltd has invested 0% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Moreover, Cwm Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO).

Analysts await Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 20.21% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.94 per share. WGO’s profit will be $35.73 million for 6.81 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Winnebago Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 17.39% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.23 per share. TBBK’s profit will be $15.33M for 8.07 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by The Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

