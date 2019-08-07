Timucuan Asset Management Has Cut Its Winnebago Industries (WGO) Holding by $1.87 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Lord Abbett & Company Lowered Its Carnival Unit 99/99/9999 (CCL) Holding by $3.30 Million as Shares Declined

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO) by 5.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 60,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.24% . The hedge fund held 1.06M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.97 million, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Winnebago Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $37.54. About 91,578 shares traded. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has risen 2.41% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 14/03/2018 – Rolling Stone Names Amber Mundinger SVP, Live Media & Strategic Partnerships; 18/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries Access Event Set By CL King for Apr. 25-26; 01/05/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES LAUNCHES ALL-ELECTRIC/ZERO-EMISSION COMMER; 21/04/2018 – DJ Winnebago Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WGO); 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS 69C, EST. 67C; 01/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Launches All-electric/Zero-emission Commercial Vehicle Platform; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q REV. $468.4M, EST. $444.3M; 07/03/2018 Winnebago Industries’ Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Announcement to be Made on March 21, 2018; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES- FOR FY2018, CURRENTLY PROJECTING IMPROVED TAX RATE TO BENEFIT DILUTED EPS BY ESTIMATED $0.10 TO $0.12, NET OF REINVESTMENTS; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q EPS 69c

Lord Abbett & Company decreased its stake in Carnival Corp Unit 99/99/9999 (CCL) by 5.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lord Abbett & Company sold 65,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.42 million, down from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lord Abbett & Company who had been investing in Carnival Corp Unit 99/99/9999 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $45.36. About 1.41 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL – EXPECTS 2018 FY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER ALBD IN CONSTANT CURRENCY COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR TO BE UP ABOUT 1.0 PERCENT; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees 2Q Constant Currency Net Rev Yields Up Approximately 2.5% to 3.5 %; 28/03/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Takes Delivery of 26th Ship, Carnival Horizon; 30/05/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Dufry signs new contracts with Holland America Line, Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line – further expands its footprint in the cruise channel; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q EPS 54c; 20/04/2018 – Senior Executive Appointments and Promotions Announced for Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn and Carnival Australia; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival Corp. is joining the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 14/03/2018 – MGM Resorts Appoints Carnival Corp Executive Jan Swartz to Boar; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Cumulative Advanced Bookings for the Remainder of 2018 Are in Line With the Prior Yr at Higher Prices; 18/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Releases South America 2019-2020 Cruise Vacations

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $176,113 activity. 2,500 shares were bought by Hughes Bryan L, worth $73,950.

Analysts await Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 20.21% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.94 per share. WGO’s profit will be $35.73 million for 8.31 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Winnebago Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. 20,000 shares valued at $930,000 were bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J on Wednesday, July 3.

Analysts await Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $1.84 billion for 4.48 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Carnival Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.