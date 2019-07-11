Timucuan Asset Management Has Cut Its Tempur Sealy Intl Com (TPX) Position by $9.14 Million as Shares Rose; As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Mckinley Capital Management Lowered Stake by $339,150

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc Com (TPX) by 9.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 160,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.49 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.93M, down from 1.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $75.7. About 811,570 shares traded or 3.03% up from the average. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 24.75% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy 1Q EPS 42c; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tempur Sealy International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPX); 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SAYS REAFFIRMED ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 20/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms Tempur Sealy Intl Rtg, Otlk Remains Negative; 26/03/2018 – Tempur Sealy Enters Into Agreement With H Partners Group Agreeing to Nominate Arik Ruchim to Board; 10/04/2018 – Furniture Manufacturers: Global Industry Report 2018 with lndividual Analysis on the Top 500 Companies Including Tempur Sealy International, Hanssem, and Kokuyo Furniture – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Tempur Sealy; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $450M-$500M

Mckinley Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc sold 595 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 15,714 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.97 million, down from 16,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $532.28. About 825,632 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc. | intuitive surgical endowrist vessel seal | K173337 | 04/26/2018 |; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M; 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES; 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 17,904 shares to 820,650 shares, valued at $86.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Foods Holding Corporation by 17,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.82 million shares, and has risen its stake in Patrick Industries Inc (NASDAQ:PATK).

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 26.92% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.52 per share. TPX’s profit will be $36.12M for 28.67 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.22% EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $20.67 million activity. 458 shares were sold by Samath Jamie, worth $229,014. Another trade for 1,410 shares valued at $770,652 was made by Myriam Curet on Friday, February 15. GUTHART GARY S had sold 28,152 shares worth $14.65 million on Monday, February 4.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on July, 18 after the close. They expect $2.23 earnings per share, up 3.72% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.15 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $255.52 million for 59.67 P/E if the $2.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.89% negative EPS growth.

