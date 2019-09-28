Timucuan Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake in Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) by $1.18 Million; As Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Share Price Rose, Park West Asset Management Decreased Its Stake

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 0.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 28,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 3.17 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $134.18M, down from 3.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.81. About 15.01M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 08/05/2018 – CMO Today: Comcast-Fox Bid Latest; H&M’s Algorithm Push; Adidas Pauses Facebook Video Ads; 05/03/2018 – FRIES: COMCAST SKY BID GOOD FOR COMPETITION IN THE U.K; 21/05/2018 – RESPONSE TO DCMS ANNOUNCEMENT ON COMCAST OFFER; 23/05/2018 – Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer; 30/05/2018 – Ad Age: Fox sets date for Disney vote, putting pressure on Comcast; 21/05/2018 – Comcast’s lush new storefronts are reminiscent of Apple Stores; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST TO HAVE SAFEGUARDS ON SKY NEWS’ EDITORIAL INDEPENDENCE; 07/05/2018 – COMCAST/FOX GETS JUNE 14 EU DEADLINE; 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s cash offer for Fox assets may have difficult tax implications; 19/03/2018 – Cybergenetics Relies on Comcast Business Internet to Help Resolve Complex Forensic DNA Analysis

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 6.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 116,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.36% . The hedge fund held 1.57M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.27 million, down from 1.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $22.4. About 254,808 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 32.83% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition of 33 Cenex® Zip Trip Retail Locations in Washington and Idaho; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 05/03/2018 PAR PACIFIC 4Q REV. $663.1M, EST. $590.0M; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Rev $765.4M; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q EPS 33c; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Rev $663.1M; 16/03/2018 – Par Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Par Pacific Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PARR)

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 14.74 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 250.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $0.12 per share. PARR’s profit will be $21.43 million for 13.33 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.