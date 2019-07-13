Timucuan Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding in Winnebago Industries (WGO) by $1.87 Million as Stock Price Rose; Marsh & Mclennan Cos. (MMC) Shareholder Foyston Gordon & Payne Has Lifted Stake by $1.19 Million

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos. (MMC) by 76.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought 12,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,685 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79 million, up from 16,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $102.81. About 992,323 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 16.78% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 27/04/2018 – Dave Levy Joins Mercer’s Sunrise, Florida Office as Principal, Client Management; 22/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global M&A Business Continues to Expand, Appoints North America Leader; 24/04/2018 – As AI Shapes the Future of Work, Employers Focus on Human Skills and Employees Crave Jobs with Purpose; 03/04/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies to Hold Investor Call on April 26 to Discuss First Quarter Results; 13/04/2018 – MOVES- Cushman & Wakefield, Marsh, Macquarie Capital; 30/04/2018 – Feinstein Institute hosts Marc Feldmann for Marsh Lecture; 12/03/2018 – Council, Mercer Study Highlights Companies’ Best, Brightest Ideas; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 22/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Unit Mercer Names Jeff Black Head of North America M&A Transaction Services; 26/04/2018 – Michigan DARD: Public Meeting Notice: Big Marsh Intercounty Drain Board Meeting – April 30, 2018 (including transmittal letter

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO) by 5.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 60,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.14% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.06M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.97M, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Winnebago Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23B market cap company. The stock increased 3.53% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $39.01. About 308,560 shares traded. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has declined 2.99% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q Rev $468.4M; 01/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Launches All-electric/Zero-emission Commercial Vehicle Platform; 18/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries Access Event Set By CL King for Apr. 25-26; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES- FOR FY2018, CURRENTLY PROJECTING IMPROVED TAX RATE TO BENEFIT DILUTED EPS BY ESTIMATED $0.10 TO $0.12, NET OF REINVESTMENTS; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS 69C, EST. 67C; 14/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approve Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts await Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 20.21% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.94 per share. WGO’s profit will be $35.72M for 8.63 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Winnebago Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com (NYSE:LH) by 2,043 shares to 285,497 shares, valued at $43.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) by 7,257 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 25 investors sold WGO shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 29.09 million shares or 4.71% more from 27.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 27,490 are held by Balyasny Asset Limited. South Dakota Council holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) for 16,000 shares. Lawson Kroeker Invest Mgmt Ne holds 79,425 shares. Pnc Grp has 12,573 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can stated it has 40,682 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Gamco Investors Et Al has 0.02% invested in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Alps Advsr reported 0% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). 1,686 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Brandywine Investment Ltd Liability invested in 58,249 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And, a New York-based fund reported 953,298 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co stated it has 12 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 22,168 shares. Globeflex Cap LP accumulated 32,952 shares. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon owns 535,957 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $125,378 activity. Hughes Bryan L also bought $73,950 worth of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) on Wednesday, March 27. Happe Michael J bought $102,163 worth of stock.

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc, which manages about $12.34 billion and $523.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Controls International Plc by 119,750 shares to 55,410 shares, valued at $2.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valvoline Inc. by 87,682 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 771,959 shares, and cut its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Gru stated it has 19,722 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cornerstone reported 0.02% stake. Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 1.09% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Piedmont, North Carolina-based fund reported 25,414 shares. Jackson Wealth Limited Company accumulated 12,466 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 10,510 shares. 13,975 are held by National Registered Inv Advisor. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 27,661 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Bainco Intl Invsts holds 1.81% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 118,796 shares. Soros Fund Limited Liability invested in 51,090 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 4.98 million shares. Swiss Bank & Trust accumulated 0.18% or 1.79M shares. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0.02% or 573 shares. Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation Tn accumulated 0% or 54 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn has 1.99M shares.