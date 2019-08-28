Timucuan Asset Management Has Cut Its Dollar General (DG) Holding by $105.68 Million; Stock Value Rose; Independent Franchise Partners Llp Trimmed Its Position in Ebay (EBAY) as Stock Price Rose

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Dollar General Corporation (DG) by 98.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 888,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The hedge fund held 18,015 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15 million, down from 906,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Dollar General Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $138.75. About 1.84 million shares traded or 6.47% up from the average. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL 4Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.48; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General: Beugelmans Most Recently Served as VP of Investor Relations of Etsy, Inc; 28/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: @IMPDnews releases surveillance video of fatal Dollar General shooting, asks public to help ID suspect; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General FY18 Capital Expenditures Expected to Be $725M-$800M; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 29/05/2018 – Dollar General Corp expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice President of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT

Independent Franchise Partners Llp decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 43.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp sold 7.97 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 10.52M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $390.70 million, down from 18.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $39. About 6.36 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 09/05/2018 – @eBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart – and it will gross more than $1 billion from exiting the relationship; 09/05/2018 – EBAY – NOTIFIED FLIPKART, WALMART THAT IT INTENDS TO SELL HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART, REPRESENTING GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $1.1 BLN; 05/04/2018 – EBAY’S STUBHUB: SINGH CASSIDY SUCCEEDS SCOTT CUTLER; 10/05/2018 – eBay to relaunch India operations after earning $1.1 billion from Flipkart stake; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first A small deal before a big deal?; 25/04/2018 – EBay Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 37c; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC – EXPECTS NET REVENUE BETWEEN $10.9 BLN AND $11.1 BLN, REPRESENTING FX-NEUTRAL GROWTH OF 7% – 9% FOR FY 2018; 16/05/2018 – Australian Investors Buy Santander Mexico, Sell EBay: 13F; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – EBAY: WOMEN 40% OF GLOBAL WORK FORCE IN 2017 VS. 38% IN 2016

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 17,904 shares to 820,650 shares, valued at $86.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) by 7,257 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Shell Asset Management Co has 0.12% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 44,848 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mgmt owns 0.11% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 2,203 shares. Df Dent & Com Incorporated owns 0.11% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 46,577 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability holds 0.09% or 49,414 shares. Natl Bank Of America De invested 0.04% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). First In holds 0.08% or 901 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 643,475 shares stake. Sei Investments holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 185,462 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fin reported 0.45% stake. Wesbanco Comml Bank reported 1,865 shares stake. Riverpark Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 48,229 shares or 1.31% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 446,618 shares. Smith Moore reported 3,460 shares stake. Glenmede Commerce Na owns 782,667 shares. 960 were accumulated by North Star Inv.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 3.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $408.15 million for 21.95 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should We Expect From Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) Earnings In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Stocks to Own Through a Global Recession – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Goldman: Buy This Retail Stock Amid the Trade War – Schaeffers Research” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dollar General: Pricier But Still A Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) – eBay Partners With Third-Party Logistics On Fulfillment – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Wayfair (W) Q2 Loss Narrower Than Anticipated, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “AMETEK (AME) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates, Lags Revenues – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Be Sure To Check Out eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Seth Klarman’s Baupost Boosts Liberty, Reduces eBay – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30B and $8.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 105,481 shares to 236,980 shares, valued at $413.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 182,009 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.44M shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.77 million for 19.12 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 45,400 shares stake. Csat Investment Advisory LP holds 261 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 478,636 shares. Savant Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc reported 16,427 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Korea Invest has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Pggm holds 0.39% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 2.05 million shares. Shine Advisory Ser, a Colorado-based fund reported 716 shares. Beese Fulmer Investment Mngmt invested in 76,721 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt owns 465 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Qci Asset Incorporated Ny has invested 0% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Rothschild & Asset Mgmt Us holds 0.01% or 13,289 shares. Fulton Retail Bank Na reported 10,929 shares. First Personal Svcs reported 0% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). The Texas-based King Luther Capital Corp has invested 0% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).