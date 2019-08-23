Timucuan Asset Management Has Boosted Analog Devices (ADI) Position By $1.88 Million; Ecology & Environment (EEI) Sentiment Is 0.86

Ecology & Environment Inc (EEI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -1.14, from 2 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 6 institutional investors started new and increased holdings, while 7 sold and trimmed equity positions in Ecology & Environment Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 1.59 million shares, down from 1.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Ecology & Environment Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 7 Increased: 5 New Position: 1.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased Analog Devices Inc (ADI) stake by 2.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Timucuan Asset Management Inc acquired 17,904 shares as Analog Devices Inc (ADI)’s stock rose 2.41%. The Timucuan Asset Management Inc holds 820,650 shares with $86.39M value, up from 802,746 last quarter. Analog Devices Inc now has $38.81B valuation. The stock decreased 3.38% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $104.96. About 1.12 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500.

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: MSFT, LEDS, ADI, VIOT – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analog Devices (ADI) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 21, 2019 : RY, LOW, TGT, ADI, PDD, PLCE, MSGN, NNA, SMED – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Daily Dividend Report: LHX, NEWT, ADI, XEL, MTB – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Novare Management Limited has 51,197 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 12,684 shares. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.17% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.08% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 106,095 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Schroder Investment Management Group Inc holds 0.05% or 285,238 shares. Moreover, Pitcairn Comm has 0.08% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). 61,973 were accumulated by Kidder Stephen W. North Star Mgmt Corp holds 0.03% or 2,500 shares in its portfolio. Azimuth Cap Limited Liability Company reported 3,697 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 8,049 shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 202,275 shares. Cibc World holds 0.01% or 16,203 shares. Central Securities Corporation holds 7.52% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 450,000 shares. 724,450 were reported by Jennison Associates Ltd Llc.

More notable recent Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Ecology and Environment Inc. Declares 65th Consecutive Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ronald Frank to Retire as E & E Secretary and Executive Vice President, Colleen Mullaney-Westfall Named Secretary – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “SJI Releases First-Ever Environmental, Social and Governance Report – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “2 Stocks for the Income Dividend Investor – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ecology and Environment Inc. Receives Nasdaq Notice – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 26, 2019.

Ecology & Environment, Inc., an environmental consulting firm, provides professional services to government and private clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $44.10 million. It offers support services for response and site assessment activities related to the release and threat of release of oil, petroleum products, hazardous substances, and weapons of destruction or pollutants or contaminants; and undertakes task order contracts comprising various environmental assessment projects, engineering and oversight of pollution remediation, and other hazardous waste remediation activities, as well as prepares environmental impact assessment documents for federal land management agencies. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides services to various phases of energy development by conducting critical feature/fatal flaw analyses, social and health impact assessments, feasibility and siting studies, field surveys, permitting, construction inspection, and compliance monitoring.

The stock increased 2.21% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $10.22. About 1,002 shares traded. Ecology & Environment, Inc. (EEI) has declined 22.96% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EEI News: 25/04/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN VILLAGE INFRASTRUCTURE CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT WORTH 140.6 MLN YUAN; 16/03/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS PPP CONTRACT WORTH 172.48 MLN YUAN; 13/03/2018 – ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT INC – QTRLY NET REVENUE $25.1 MLN VS $24.7 MLN; 29/03/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN EPC PROJECT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT ABOUT 210 MLN YUAN; 27/04/2018 – HARBERT DISCOVERY FUND, LP REPORTS 7.7 PCT STAKE IN ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT INC AS OF APRIL 17, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN ECO-ENGINEERING CONTRACT WORTH ABOUT 522.6 MLN YUAN; 08/03/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN BID FOR ECOLOGICAL PPP PROJECT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 294.2 MLN YUAN; 13/04/2018 – ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT INC EEI.O SAYS PETER F. SORCI APPOINTED ACTING CFO; 15/05/2018 – TRITECH GROUP LTD TTGL.Sl – UNIT ENTERED INTO A NON-BINDING STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT; 27/04/2018 – Harbert Discovery Fund, LP, Affiliates Report Stake In Ecology & Environment

Mill Road Capital Management Llc holds 6.66% of its portfolio in Ecology & Environment, Inc. for 463,072 shares. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. owns 286,600 shares or 3.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Minerva Advisors Llc has 0.92% invested in the company for 149,685 shares. The New York-based Needham Investment Management Llc has invested 0.11% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 115,768 shares.