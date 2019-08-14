Timucuan Asset Management Decreased Tempur Sealy Intl Com (TPX) Stake By $9.14 Million; Argent Capital Management Has Increased Robert Half International (RHI) Position

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased Tempur Sealy Intl Inc Com (TPX) stake by 9.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 160,343 shares as Tempur Sealy Intl Inc Com (TPX)’s stock rose 30.04%. The Timucuan Asset Management Inc holds 1.49 million shares with $85.93M value, down from 1.65M last quarter. Tempur Sealy Intl Inc Com now has $4.15 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.34% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $75.88. About 255,107 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SAYS REAFFIRMED ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 11/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 2018; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 20/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms Tempur Sealy Intl Rtg, Otlk Remains Negative; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY IN LETTER WITH DIRECTOR NABI, H PARTNERS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tempur Sealy International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPX); 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY: H PARTNERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF CO. DIRECTORS; 17/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Argent Capital Management Llc increased Robert Half International Inc (RHI) stake by 90.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Argent Capital Management Llc acquired 343,675 shares as Robert Half International Inc (RHI)’s stock declined 0.79%. The Argent Capital Management Llc holds 724,155 shares with $47.19M value, up from 380,480 last quarter. Robert Half International Inc now has $6.36B valuation. The stock decreased 4.36% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $54.13. About 618,296 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 25/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC RHI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half 1Q EPS 78c; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF 1Q REV. $1.40B, EST. $1.36B; 28/05/2018 – Online Recruitment Market in the US 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are CareerBuilder, College Recruiter, Indeed (Recruit Holdings), Linkedln, Monster & Robert Half International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – Companies Share Their Digital Transformation Journeys in New Edition of Protiviti’s “Internal Auditing Around the World”; 08/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – EXPECT BUSINESS TO DEVELOP VERY POSITIVELY IN 2018; 11/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS REPORTS 0.54% SHORT POSITION IN RHI MAGNESITA:AFM; 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – INITIAL COST OF EURIBOR (NO FLOOR) + 75BPS; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS FASTER REALIZATION OF SYNERGIES BY ONE YEAR: EUR 40 MLN IN 2018 AND BALANCE OF EUR 70 MLN IN 2019; 10/05/2018 – Robert Half’s Second Annual “Week Of Service” Kicks Off May 14

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB) stake by 7,837 shares to 413,449 valued at $83.06M in 2019Q1. It also upped Alphabet Inc stake by 2,260 shares and now owns 83,664 shares. Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com (NYSE:LH) was raised too.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.10 EPS, up 7.84% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $60.20 million for 17.25 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Midwest Bankshares Tru Division has invested 0.06% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). First Hawaiian Fincl Bank owns 0.01% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 4,129 shares. Susquehanna International Grp Llp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). The New York-based Renaissance Tech Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Hemenway Trust Co Limited Liability Co, New Hampshire-based fund reported 7,750 shares. Element Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). 5,408 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. 76,330 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Us Bankshares De has invested 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Liability Com reported 0.04% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Wells Fargo & Company Mn stated it has 153,366 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup Inc reported 0% stake. Moreover, Retirement Systems Of Alabama has 0.02% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 59,748 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

Among 8 analysts covering Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE:TPX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Tempur Sealy Intl had 13 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, April 11 with “Buy”. Wedbush maintained it with “Buy” rating and $83 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. Loop Capital Markets upgraded Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) on Monday, June 24 to “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 19. The stock of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) earned “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Thursday, June 20. The rating was downgraded by Guggenheim to “Neutral” on Friday, February 15. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Piper Jaffray.

More notable recent Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “KeyBanc Raises Tempur Sealy’s Target Price On Strong Q2, Positive Outlook – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Really Think About Tempur Sealy International (TPX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Tempur Sealy Announces Plans To Add Approximately 700 New U.S. Positions – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tempur Sealy +5% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tempur Sealy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Robert Half International has $7200 highest and $6200 lowest target. $68’s average target is 25.62% above currents $54.13 stock price. Robert Half International had 4 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $6400 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets.

More notable recent Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Robert Half International Inc.’s (NYSE:RHI) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Protiviti Joins FAIR Institute as Founding Sponsor in Advisory Services to Advance the Use of Risk Quantification – PRNewswire” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Put Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Robert Half International, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold RHI shares while 138 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 110.52 million shares or 1.95% more from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 487,516 shares. Northern Trust holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 2.22 million shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 136,902 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.01% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Sg Americas, New York-based fund reported 96,329 shares. Comml Bank has 4,724 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parkside Commercial Bank & holds 0% or 21 shares in its portfolio. Ifrah Services Incorporated holds 0.08% or 3,070 shares. Cibc Ww Markets Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Bessemer Inc holds 0% or 13 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.09% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Walleye Trading Ltd Co invested in 370 shares or 0% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Mackenzie holds 73,850 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Assetmark Inc holds 0% or 4,264 shares.