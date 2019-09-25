Timucuan Asset Management Decreased Position in Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) as Valuation Declined; Mackenzie Financial Has Decreased Stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) by $8.05 Million as Stock Rose

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 0.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 28,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 3.17M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $134.18M, down from 3.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $45.71. About 21.17M shares traded or 26.55% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 10/05/2018 – Comcast’s proposed break-up fee would be payable if the deal runs into regulatory trouble; 01/05/2018 – Comcast to Participate in MoffettNathanson Investor Conference; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: No Final Decision Has Been Made on Offer for Fox; 21/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Sponsor City Innovate to Foster Development of Smart Cities; 07/05/2018 – Comcast will also acquire 100 percent of U.K. satellite TV provider Sky as part of the deal, whose total value could top $100 billion; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS DEAL WOULD COVER COST OF CAPITAL ‘IN A COUPLE OF YEARS’; 23/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast Netflix’s market value increased to about $150 billion today; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Comcast’s A3 Debt Ratings On Review For Downgrade; 18/04/2018 – More Than 40 Boys & Girls Clubs Nationwide To Benefit From 17th Annual Comcast Cares Day; 25/04/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – SKY ALSO INTENDS TO GIVE SAME POST-OFFER UNDERTAKINGS CONDITIONAL UPON COMCAST OFFER BECOMING WHOLLY UNCONDITIONAL

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 43.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 58,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The hedge fund held 74,919 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.29 million, down from 133,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $140.27. About 2.84M shares traded or 37.61% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO, WAS AN ESTIMATED 9.6 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 9.8 PCT AT DEC 31, 2017; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q EPS $2.43; 06/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC PNC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $158; 22/05/2018 – PNC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – M2 Banking: PNC Bank launches new digital auto shopping experience; 24/05/2018 – Denver Biz Journal: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 17/04/2018 – InvestConsultant: PNC Bank snaps up BNY Mellon’s wealth chief; 21/03/2018 – PNC Changes Prime Rate; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $92M, EST. $133.8M; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net $1.24B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sigma Planning Corporation accumulated 0.1% or 43,914 shares. Columbia Asset Management invested in 0.19% or 17,114 shares. 175,594 are owned by Utd Capital Advisers Limited Liability. Eulav Asset Mgmt invested in 0.13% or 84,000 shares. Rockshelter Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 130,210 shares or 1.89% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Mathes holds 6,600 shares. American Century Inc has invested 0.01% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Delta Asset Mngmt Tn invested 4.64% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Citizens Northern Corporation holds 45,533 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. Arvest Retail Bank Tru Division has invested 1.43% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Partnervest Advisory Services Lc stated it has 5,872 shares. 4,074 are held by Salem Invest Counselors. Shelton Mngmt reported 630,691 shares stake. Appleton Incorporated Ma owns 15,524 shares.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 15.04 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com (NYSE:LH) by 61,403 shares to 346,900 shares, valued at $59.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 3,179 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,963 shares, and has risen its stake in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL).

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70B and $38.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 8,010 shares to 57,317 shares, valued at $5.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edgewell Pers Care Co by 765,521 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA).

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.82 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.26 billion for 12.44 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual earnings per share reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 41 investors sold PNC shares while 358 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 352.14 million shares or 0.51% less from 353.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clean Yield Group invested in 3,868 shares. Moreover, Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Research has 0.12% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 158,013 shares. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc reported 73,173 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Optimum Inv Advisors accumulated 128 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Heartland Advsr Inc accumulated 0.65% or 64,085 shares. Fincl Advantage Incorporated holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 493 shares. M&R Capital has 0.06% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 1,953 shares. White Pine Cap Limited Liability Company reported 6,550 shares. Macquarie Gru reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Montgomery Mgmt reported 19,736 shares stake. Tdam Usa owns 13,367 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Comm Commercial Bank invested in 0.03% or 18,657 shares. Advisor Prtn Llc has invested 0.29% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Company invested in 1,654 shares. Cap International Sarl, a California-based fund reported 6,300 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $124,380 activity.