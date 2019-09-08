Timucuan Asset Management Decreased Its Tempur Sealy Intl Com (TPX) Holding by $9.14 Million; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Raised Holding

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 3,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 115,739 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.18 million, up from 111,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 6.28 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc Com (TPX) by 9.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 160,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 1.49 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.93M, down from 1.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $75.98. About 576,583 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Commun (NYSE:VZ) by 31,706 shares to 71,911 shares, valued at $4.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VIS) by 8,166 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,924 shares, and cut its stake in Hfe Usa Llc.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 10.78% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $61.94 million for 16.81 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.04% EPS growth.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com (NYSE:LH) by 2,043 shares to 285,497 shares, valued at $43.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB) by 7,837 shares in the quarter, for a total of 413,449 shares, and has risen its stake in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL).