Timucuan Asset Management Decreased Its Stake in Winnebago Industries (WGO) by $5.54 Million; Earnest Partners Decreased Allegheny Tech (ATI) Holding as Stock Value Declined

Earnest Partners Llc decreased its stake in Allegheny Tech (ATI) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc sold 69,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% . The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.76M, down from 1.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Allegheny Tech for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $20.34. About 822,767 shares traded. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 21.89% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 24/04/2018 – ATI SEES YEAR-OVER-YEAR REV. GROWTH; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES ATI’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 22/03/2018 ATI to Expand Aerospace lso-Thermal Forging Capacity; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – “CONTINUE TO EXPECT HPMC SEGMENT MARGINS TO EXPAND BY APPROXIMATELY 200 BASIS POINTS VERSUS FULL YEAR 2017”; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Tariff Exclusion Review Will Take Up to 90 Days to Complete; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN INVESTMENT TO EXPAND ITS ISO-THERMAL FORGING AND HEAT TREATING CAPACITIES; 27/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY & TSINGSHAN STAINLESS JOINT VENTURE FILES REQUEST; 01/05/2018 – Allegheny Technologies at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – SELF-FUNDED, MULTI-YEAR EXPANSION OF APPROXIMATELY $95 MLN REPRESENTS ATI’S FOURTH ISO-THERMAL PRESS; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2018 WERE $42 MILLION

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO) by 13.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 145,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.24% . The hedge fund held 912,519 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.27M, down from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Winnebago Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27B market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $39.95. About 386,521 shares traded. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has risen 2.41% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 23/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q Rev $468.4M; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES- FOR FY2018, CURRENTLY PROJECTING IMPROVED TAX RATE TO BENEFIT DILUTED EPS BY ESTIMATED $0.10 TO $0.12, NET OF REINVESTMENTS; 07/03/2018 Winnebago Industries’ Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Announcement to be Made on March 21, 2018; 01/05/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES LAUNCHES ALL-ELECTRIC/ZERO-EMISSION COMMER; 01/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Launches All-electric/Zero-emission Commercial Vehicle Platform; 14/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approve Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q REV. $468.4M, EST. $444.3M; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $1.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 104 shares to 26,186 shares, valued at $88.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 3,179 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,963 shares, and has risen its stake in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS).

Analysts await Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 20.21% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.94 per share. WGO’s profit will be $35.95 million for 8.84 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Winnebago Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $176,113 activity. Shares for $102,163 were bought by Happe Michael J on Wednesday, March 27.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold WGO shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 28.52 million shares or 1.98% less from 29.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rk Capital Mgmt Limited reported 78,300 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 91,096 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 33,300 shares stake. 4,233 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Brandywine Investment Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 162,388 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 88,066 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com has 0% invested in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Aperio Gp Llc holds 0% or 19,730 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt owns 51,618 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cap Finance Advisers Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) for 13,528 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.01% or 1.16 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 26,863 shares or 0% of the stock. Bank Of America De holds 112,893 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lenox Wealth Management has invested 0.01% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Timucuan Asset Mngmt Fl has invested 2% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO).

Since August 13, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $295,388 activity. $51,620 worth of stock was bought by Harris Timothy J on Wednesday, August 14. Shares for $44,208 were bought by Kramer Kevin B. BALL M LEROY also bought $36,360 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) shares. WETHERBEE ROBERT S had bought 5,000 shares worth $91,800 on Tuesday, August 13. 2,000 shares valued at $36,340 were bought by Powers Elizabeth C on Wednesday, August 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold ATI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 129.90 million shares or 1.66% less from 132.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% stake. Systematic Fin Management Limited Partnership reported 0.04% stake. Victory Mgmt Inc reported 1.38 million shares stake. Ameriprise Fin owns 1.59M shares. Blackrock stated it has 14.67 million shares. 537 were accumulated by Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc. Sequoia Financial Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.34% or 180,247 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Fincl holds 84,451 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 111,151 shares. Invesco Ltd has 0.02% invested in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Cap World Investors holds 5.58 million shares. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank reported 247 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Farmers Merchants accumulated 172,339 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 51,001 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI).

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92 billion and $11.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) by 159,274 shares to 159,383 shares, valued at $16.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Material (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 197,741 shares in the quarter, for a total of 815,914 shares, and has risen its stake in Republic Svcs (NYSE:RSG).

Analysts await Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 2.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.37 per share. ATI’s profit will be $44.48M for 14.13 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Allegheny Technologies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.