Timucuan Asset Management Decreased Its Dollar General (DG) Stake by $105.68 Million; First Trust Advisors LP Has Raised Cooper Std Hldgs (CPS) Holding by $941,850

First Trust Advisors Lp increased its stake in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc (CPS) by 148.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp bought 20,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The institutional investor held 34,261 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 13,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.52 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $33.76. About 15,911 shares traded. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) has declined 62.97% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CPS News: 11/04/2018 – Bianchi Public Relations Named to O’Dwyer’s Top PR Firms in Midwest and Technology & Industrial Sectors in Nation for 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPS); 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings 1Q EPS $3.07; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings Backs FY Sales $3.55B-$3.6B; 26/03/2018 Cooper-Standard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/04/2018 – Cooper Standard to Host Conference Call on May 2 to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings 1Q Net $57.4M; 10/04/2018 – Cooper Standard’s Fortrex™ Material Innovation Wins 2018 Automotive News PACE Award; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Cooper-Standard’s Ratings, Cfr At Ba3

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Dollar General Corporation (DG) by 98.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 888,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The hedge fund held 18,015 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15 million, down from 906,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Dollar General Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $140.17. About 407,223 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 18/05/2018 – Dollar General: Paula A. Price to Resign From Board; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Other Parents Two Weeks of Parental Leav; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REPORTS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE & ADOPTION ASSISTANC; 29/05/2018 – Dollar General Corp expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 26/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MAY 1, 2028; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q EPS $2.63; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY $1.0B; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Birth Mothers Eight Weeks of Paid Leav

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $1.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 2,260 shares to 83,664 shares, valued at $98.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dolby Laboratories Inc Com (NYSE:DLB) by 13,911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 3.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $408.15 million for 22.18 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44B and $50.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agnc Invt Corp by 468,913 shares to 640,349 shares, valued at $11.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 62,089 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,703 shares, and cut its stake in Kinsale Cap Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CPS shares while 43 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 16.56 million shares or 1.74% less from 16.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 4,276 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Foundry Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 21,960 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Swiss Bank & Trust reported 0% stake. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0% or 50,537 shares. Moreover, Lsv Asset Management has 0.07% invested in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 462 shares. 5,461 were accumulated by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Vanguard Gru reported 1.77 million shares. Reilly Financial Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0% in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Johnson Invest Counsel owns 9,250 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas stated it has 12,485 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 24,177 were accumulated by Comerica Bancorporation. First Mercantile Tru holds 0.02% or 2,259 shares.

